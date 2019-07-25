తెలుగు
    డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ కెరీర్లోనే హయ్యెస్ట్!

    By
    |

    పెళ్లి చూపులు మూవీతో సోలో హీరోగా గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకుని, అర్జున్ రెడ్డితో యూత్‌లో క్రేజ్ సంపాదించుకుని, గీత గోవిందం మూవీతో ఫ్యామిలీ ప్రేక్షకులకు దగ్గరైన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ నిర్మాతలకు కాసులు కురిపించే హీరోగా మారిపోయాడు. టాక్సీవాలా మూవీ ముందే లీక్ అయినా... విజయ్‌ను చూడటానికి జనాలు థియేటర్‌కు వచ్చారంటే అతడికి ఫాలోయింగ్ ఏ రేంజిలో ఉందో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు.

    విజయ్ రేపు(జులై 26) డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ మూవీతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నాడు. విజయ్ కెరీర్లో తొలిసారిగా సౌతిండియా వైడ్ 4 భాషల్లో విడుదలవుతున్న చిత్రమిది. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన టీజర్, ట్రైలర్‌కు అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వచ్చింది. దీంతో సినిమా ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్ కూడా జోరుగా సాగింది.

    Dear Comrade worldwide theatrical rights have fetched Rs 34 cr

    ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల నుంచి అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' మూవీ రైట్స్ తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో రూ. 22 కోట్లకు అమ్ముడైనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. వరల్డ్ వైడ్ అన్ని ఏరియాల్లో కలిపి రూ. 34 కోట్లకు సినిమాను అమ్మినట్లు సమాచారం. విజయ్ కెరీర్లో ది బెస్ట్ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్‌గా దీన్ని పేర్కొంటున్నారు. ఇక రిలీజ్ తర్వాత వసూళ్ల పరంగా ఎలాంటి ప్రభంజనం క్రియేట్ చేస్తుందో చూడాలి.

    యూఎస్ఏలో సైతం డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ చిత్రానికి హైప్ హై రేంజిలో ఉంది. జులై 25న ఇక్కడ ప్రీమియర్ షో వేస్తుండగా... ఇప్పటికే 250 లక్షల డాలర్లు రాబట్టింది. ఇక్కడ ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్లోనే 1 మిలియన్ రాబట్టడం ఖాయం అంటున్నారు ట్రేడ్ విశ్లేషకులు.

    English summary
    Dear Comrade's AP/TS rights have been acquired for nearly Rs 22 crore, which is an impressive figure. The film's worldwide theatrical rights have fetched Rs 34 crore, which is a career-best for Vijay Deverakonda. Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama with political undertones. The film marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which is one of its biggest attractions.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
