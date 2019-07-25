డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ బిజినెస్: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ కెరీర్లోనే హయ్యెస్ట్!

English summary

Dear Comrade's AP/TS rights have been acquired for nearly Rs 22 crore, which is an impressive figure. The film's worldwide theatrical rights have fetched Rs 34 crore, which is a career-best for Vijay Deverakonda. Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, is a romantic-drama with political undertones. The film marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which is one of its biggest attractions.