తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      సుశాంత్ కేసులో ఈడీ జోక్యం చేసుకోవాలి... మనీలాండరింగ్‌పై దేవేంద్ర ఫడ్నవీస్ అనుమానాలు

      By
      |

      సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్ కేసు దర్యాప్తులో శివసేన పార్టీ నేత జోక్యం కల్పించుకోంటున్నారనే ఆరోపణల నేపథ్యంలో బీజేపీ నేత, మహారాష్ట్ర మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి దేవేంద్ర ఫడ్నవీస్ స్పందించారు. సుశాంత్ మరణం వెనుక వాస్తవాలు బయటకు రావాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది. అప్పుడే యువ హీరో ఆత్మకు శాంతి లభిస్తుంది అని ఫడ్నవీస్ అన్నారు.

      సుశాంత్ ఆస్తులు, బ్యాంక్ అకౌంట్ల దుర్వినియోగం ఆరోపణల వస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఎన్‌ఫోర్స్‌మెంట్ డైరెక్టోరేట్ (ఈడీ) రంగంలోకి దిగాలి అని సూచించారు. డబ్బు పెద్ద ఎత్తున్న దుర్వినియోగం జరిగినట్టు అనుమానాలు రేకెత్తుతున్న క్రమంలో మానీలాండరింగ్ జరిగిందా అనే కోణంలో విచారించడానికి ఎన్‌ఫోర్స్‌మెంట్ కేసు ఇన్ఫర్మేషన్ రిపోర్టు (ఈసీఐఆర్)ను ఈడీ దాఖలు చేయాలని ఫడ్నవీస్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

      Devendra Fadnavis reacted on ED to probe Sushant Singh Rajputs money misappropriation

      సుశాంత్ మరణం విషయంలో భారీగా ప్రజల సెంటిమెంట్ బలపడుతున్నది. ఈ కేసు దర్యాప్తులో రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వంపై సందేహాలు వ్యక్తమవుతున్న క్రమంలో బ్యాంక్ అకౌంట్ల దుర్వినియోగం విషయంలో మనీలాండరింగ్ జరిగిందా అనే కోణంలో విచారణ జరపడానికి ఈసీఐఆర్‌ను ఈడీ రిజిస్టర్ చేయాలి అని దేవేంద్ర పఢ్నవీస్ ట్వీట్ చేయడం రాజకీయంగా ప్రాధాన్యం సంతరించుకొన్నది.

      సుశాంత్ సింగ్ బ్యాంక్ అకౌంట్‌లోని రూ.17 కోట్లలో సుమారు రూ.15 కోట్లు రియా చక్రవర్తి కుటుంబం కాజేసిందని హీరో తండ్రి కేకే సింగ్ ఆరోపణలు చేస్తూ కేసు నమోదు చేయడం సంచలనం రేపిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

      More SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT News

      English summary
      Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant Singh Rajput father KK Singh alleges Rhea Chakraborty exploited financially. KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. In this occassion, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that, There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast dir_ed ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out.
      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 14:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X