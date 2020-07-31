English summary

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sushant Singh Rajput father KK Singh alleges Rhea Chakraborty exploited financially. KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. In this occassion, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that, There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast dir_ed ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out.