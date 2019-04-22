తెలుగు
    భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య దిక్చూచి.. ఏప్రిల్ 26న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా..

    By
    |

    దిలీప్‌కుమార్ స‌ల్వాది హీరోగా నటిస్తూ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న చిత్రం "దిక్సూచి". డివోషనల్ క్రైమ్ థ్రిల్లర్ గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రన్ని శైలజ సముద్రాల, నరసింహ రాజు రాచూరి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.‌ బేబి సనిక సాయి శ్రీ రాచూరి సమర్పణలో వ‌స్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఈ నెల 26న విడుదలవుతున్నది

    ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా దిలీప్ కుమార్ స‌ల్వాది మాట్లాడుతూ... నిర్మాత నర్సింహ రాజు గారు న‌న్ను న‌మ్మి డ‌బ్బులు పెట్టారు.వారి నమ్మకాన్ని వమ్ము చెయకుండా ఓ కొత్త జొనర్ లొ సినిమాను చేశాం. ఫ్యామిలీ అంతా వెళ్ళి చూసే చిత్ర‌మిది. 1970 బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో స్టోరీ. సెమీ పీరియాడిక్ ఫిల్మ్‌. థ్రిల్లింగ్‌, డివోష‌న‌ల్‌ అంశాలతో తీసిన ఈ చిత్రం 2019 లొ ది బెస్ట్ మూవీగా ఉంటుందని మా టీమ్ కాన్పిడెంట్ గా ఉంది. ఏప్రిల్ 26న గ్రాండ్ గా ఆంధ్ర, తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రాల్లో విడుదల చెస్తున్నాం. ఆస్ట్రేలియా, అమెరికాలో ఒకరోజు ముందుగానే ఈ సినిమాను ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకు వస్తున్నామన్నారు.

    Dileep Kumar Salvadi Diksuchi set to release on April 26th

    నటీనటులు: దిలీప్‌కుమార్ స‌ల్వాది, చ‌త్ర‌ప‌తి శేఖర్‌, స‌మ్మెట గాంధీ, చాందిని భ‌గ‌వనాని, సుమ‌న్‌, ర‌జిత‌సాగ‌ర్‌, అరుణ్‌బాబు, ధ‌న్వి 

    ప్రొడ్యూస‌ర్స్: న‌ర్సింహ‌రాజు రాచూరి, శైల‌జా స‌ముద్రాల‌,

    కెమెరా: జ‌య‌కృష్ణ‌, ర‌వికొమ్మి,

    మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్ట‌ర్: ప‌ద్మనాభ్ భ‌ర‌ద్వాజ్‌,

    లిరిక్స్: శ్రీ‌రామ్ త‌ప‌స్వీ
    పి.ఆర్.ఓ: సాయి సతీష్
    స్టోరీ, స్ర్కీన్‌ప్లే, డైలాగ్స్‌,కట్స్, డైరెక్ష‌న్: దిలీప్‌కుమార్ స‌ల్వాది

    English summary
    Child artist Dileep Kumar Salvadi now all set to come up as hero with a devotional crime thriller ‘Diksoochi’ this time. The shooting of the movie is already completed and the post production. Now its sets to release on April 26th.
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
