    షూటింగ్‌లో శేఖర్ కమ్ముల బిజీ బిజీ..సెట్స్‌లోనే పుట్టినరోజు వేడుక

    By
    |

    టాలీవుడ్ డైరెక్టర్ శేఖర్ కమ్ముల పుట్టిన రోజు వేడుక ఎమిగోస్ క్రియేషన్స్ సమర్పణలో ఏషియన్ గ్రూప్ నిర్మిస్తున్న మూవీ సెట్స్‌లో సోమవారం జరిగింది. నిర్మాతలు శేఖర్ కమ్ముల‌తో కేక్ కట్ చేయించి పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

    'ఫిదా' తర్వాత గ్యాప్ తీసుకున్న శేఖర్ క‌మ్ముల త‌న త‌ర్వాతి సినిమా అంతా కొత్తవాళ్లనే చేస్తున్నారు. ఏషియన్ గ్రూపుకు చెందిన సునీల్ నారంగ్, పి. రామ్మోహన్ రావు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. వీరితో పాటు ఏషియన్ గ్రూప్ భాగస్వామి సదానంద్, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ విజయ్ భాస్కర్, ఎగ్జిబిటర్ శ్రీధర్, సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్ విజయ్.సి.కుమార్, చిత్ర బృందం సమక్షంలో పుట్టినరోజు వేడుక జరిగింది.

    Director Shekar Kammula Birthday Celebrations

    శేఖర్ కమ్ముల తన తాజా చిత్రాన్ని మ్యూజికల్ లవ్ స్టొరీ కాన్సెప్టుతో రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ప్రముఖ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూషన్ సంస్థ ఏషియ‌న్ గ్రూప్ నిర్మాణంలో మొదలైన తొలి ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఇది. ఫ్యామిలీ, యూత్ మెచ్చేలా ఫీల్‌గుడ్ కథాంశంతో ఈ సినిమా ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఆనంద్, గోదావరి, హ్యాపీడేస్ లాంటి సినిమాలతో దర్శకుడిగా తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న కమ్ముల.. 2017లో వచ్చిన 'ఫిదా'తో తన కెరీర్లోనే అతిపెద్ద విజయం నమోదు చేశారు. తాజాగా ఆయన కొత్తవారితో మరో బ్యూటీఫుల్ లవ్ సినిమా చేస్తూ బిజీబిజీగా గుడుపుతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Director Shekar Kammula turns 47 today. Sekhar Kammula is an Indian film director, screenwriter and producer, known for his works exclusively in Telugu cinema. A Master of Fine Arts Holder from Howard University, he made his directorial debut with the independent film Dollar Dreams (2000), which was a critical success, and won him the National Film Award for Best First film of a director.
    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 20:09 [IST]
