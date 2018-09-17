తెలుగు
 »   » అరవింద సమేత గురించి ఆసక్తికరమైన వార్త .. డైరెక్టుగా రిలీజ్!

    అరవింద సమేత చిత్ర ఆడియో ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎన్టీఆర్ ఫ్యాన్స్ ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు. అయితే ఆడియో గురించి చిత్ర యూనిట్ సంతోషకరమైన వార్తను వెల్లడించింది. ఈ నెల 20వ తేదీన డైరెక్టుగా మార్కెట్లోకి ఆడియోను తీసుకొస్తున్నామని తెలిపారు.

    అలాగే ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ను సినిమా విడుదల తేదీకి ముందు నిర్వహిస్తాం అని హారిక అండ్ హాసిని క్రియేషన్స్ వెల్లడించింది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దసరా కానుకగా అక్టోబర్ 11న రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి నిర్ణయించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Haarika & Hassine Creations: Aravinda Sametha audio on 20th September

    అలాగే అరవింద సమేత చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఓ ఆశ్చర్యకరమైన అంశాన్ని మంగళవారం అభిమానుల ముందుకు తీసుకొన్నాం అని హారిక అండ్ హాసిని ట్విట్టర్ ఖాతాలో వెల్లడించారు. ఈ సినిమా అప్‌డేట్ల గురించి చూస్తుండండి అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ రూపొందిస్తున్న అరవింద సమేత చిత్రంలో ఎన్టీఆర్, పూజాహెగ్డే జంటగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం రాయలసీమ ఫ్యాక్షన్ బ్యాక్ డ్రాప్‌గా తెరకెక్కుతున్నది.

    English summary
    Haarika & Hassine Creations production NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's Aravinda Sametha. Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted that Audio album of #AravindhaSametha will be released directly into the market on 20th September. There will be a pre-release event closer to the release. And we have one more surprise coming your way tomorrow. Keep watching this space for more updates
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
