 »   » అరవింద సమేత గురించి ఆసక్తికరమైన వార్త .. డైరెక్టుగా రిలీజ్!

ntr aravinda sametha pooja hegde trivikram srinivas haarika amp hassine creations ఎన్టీఆర్ అరవింద సమేత పూజ హెగ్డే త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్ హారిక అండ్ హాసిని క్రియేషన్స్
English summary
Haarika & Hassine Creations production NTR and Trivikram Srinivas's Aravinda Sametha. Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted that Audio album of #AravindhaSametha will be released directly into the market on 20th September. There will be a pre-release event closer to the release. And we have one more surprise coming your way tomorrow. Keep watching this space for more updates
Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 19:00 [IST]