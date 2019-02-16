మైగాడ్.. చచ్చిపోతానేమో.. గిల్లి చూడండి.. నమ్మలేకపోతున్నా.. హుషారు హీరోయిన్ ట్వీట్

T 3091 - https://t.co/TgZhwCOgYK .. सचिन , Sachin Pilgaonkar, friend , colleague , presenting the official trailer of his creation .. my best wishes to him .. स्नेह आदर बधाई

English summary

Husharu Heroine Hemal Ingle shocked over Amitabh Tweet. She tweeted that Omg I'm dying 😍❤️ Someone pinch me to believe, did Amit ji just tweet about my debut film? 😮. Amitabh tweet was... Sachin Pilgaonkar, friend , colleague , presenting the official trailer of his creation .. my best wishes to him ..