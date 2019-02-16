మైగాడ్.. చచ్చిపోతానేమో.. గిల్లి చూడండి.. నమ్మలేకపోతున్నా.. హుషారు హీరోయిన్ ట్వీట్

హుషారు చిత్రంలో హేమల్ ఇంగ్లే అందం, అభినయంతో ఆకట్టుకొన్నారు. రొమాంటిక్ సన్నివేశాల్లో హుషారుగా నటించి ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించింది. తాజాగా మరాఠీ భాషలో ఆషి హీ ఆష్కీ అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది. అడల్ట్ కంటెంట్తో రూపొందిన యూత్ ఫుల్ రొమాంటిక్ మూవీలో హేమల్ బోల్డుగా నటించింది.
ఆషి హీ ఆషికీ సినిమా ట్రైలర్ ఇటీవల విడుదల కాగా.. బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్స్టార్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. నా స్నేహితుడు, కొలిగ్ సచిన్ పిల్గాంకర్ ఈ సినిమాను సమర్పించారు. అతడికి నా బెస్ట్ విషెస్ అంటూ బిగ్బీ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అమితాబ్ ట్వీట్తో ఒక్కసారిగా హేమల్ షాక్కు గురయ్యారు. దాంతో తన ఫీలింగ్స్ను సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకొన్నారు.
ఓ మైగాడ్.. నేను చచ్చిపోతున్నాను. నమ్మశక్యంగా లేదు. ఎవరైనా నన్ను గిల్లిచూడండి. నిజమని నమ్ముతాను. నేను నటించిన ట్రైలర్ను అమితాబ్ గారు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. నా మొదటి సినిమాకు, నాకు గొప్ప గౌరవం దక్కింది అని హేమల్ ట్వీట్ చేసింది. ఈ చిత్రం మార్చి 1వ తేదీన విడుదల కానున్నది.
T 3091 - https://t.co/TgZhwCOgYK .. सचिन , Sachin Pilgaonkar, friend , colleague , presenting the official trailer of his creation .. my best wishes to him ..
Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
