రెండు సినిమాలకు రెండు కార్లు.. భీష్మ దర్శకుడికి నితిన్ రేంజ్ రోవర్ గిఫ్ట్

English summary

Heroes and producers have been giving castly prizes if they like the performance of directors in recent times. Stars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan have been in the news in the past for giving expensive gifts to their loved ones. Nithiin, who has been battling a series of disasters, also gifted a Castley car to the director who hit the box office. However, the director has received a similar award in the past.