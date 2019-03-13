తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    కార్తీ, రష్మిక జంటగా... డ్రీమ్ వారియర్ పిక్చర్స్ మూవీ ప్రారంభం

    By
    |

    'ఖాకీ' వంటి విభిన్నమైన సినిమాతో సూపర్ హిట్ అందించిన కార్తీ - డ్రీమ్ వారియర్ పిక్చర్స్ కాంబినేషన్ లో మరో సినిమా రూపొందనుంది. ఈ చిత్రం పూజా కార్యక్రమాలతో మార్చి 13న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రారంభమైంది. హీరో కార్తీ కెరీర్‌లో 19వ సినిమాగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో గీత గోవిందం ఫేమ్ రష్మిక మందన్న హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తోంది.

    Karthi With Rashmika Movie started

    ప్రస్తుతం సూర్య తో 'ఎన్ జీ కె', కార్తీ తో ఖైదీ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఎస్ ఆర్ ప్రకాష్ బాబు, ఎస్ ఆర్ ప్రభు 'డ్రీమ్ వారియర్ పిక్చర్స్' బ్యానర్ పై ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. 'రెమో' ఫేమ్ భాగ్యరాజ్ కన్నన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

    Karthi With Rashmika Movie started

    నటీనటులు: కార్తీ, రష్మిక మందన్న తదితరులు
    సంగీతం: వివేక్ - మెర్విన్,
    ఎడిటింగ్: అంతొనీ,
    సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: సత్యన్ సూర్యన్

    నిర్మాతలు: ఎస్ఆర్ ప్రకాష్ బాబు, ఎస్ ఆర్ ప్రభు
    దర్శకత్వం: భాగ్యరాజ్ కన్నన్

    English summary
    The combination which delivered Superhit 'Khakee' recently is coming again with a new film. Karthi's Next which marks his 19th film produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu under Dreamwarrior Pictures formally launched today with a Pooja ceremony. Dream Warrior Pictures is currently Producing 'NGK' with Suriya and 'Khaidi' with Karthi. 'GeethaGovindam' fame Rashmika Mandanna will be pairing up with Karthi in this film Directed by 'Remo' fame Bhagyaraj Kannan.
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue