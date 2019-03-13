కార్తీ, రష్మిక జంటగా... డ్రీమ్ వారియర్ పిక్చర్స్ మూవీ ప్రారంభం

English summary

The combination which delivered Superhit 'Khakee' recently is coming again with a new film. Karthi's Next which marks his 19th film produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu under Dreamwarrior Pictures formally launched today with a Pooja ceremony. Dream Warrior Pictures is currently Producing 'NGK' with Suriya and 'Khaidi' with Karthi. 'GeethaGovindam' fame Rashmika Mandanna will be pairing up with Karthi in this film Directed by 'Remo' fame Bhagyaraj Kannan.