ఆకాష్ పూరితో రొమాన్స్ చేయబోతున్న ఢిల్లీ బ్యూటీ

దర్శకుడు పూరి జగన్నాధ్ కుమారుడు ఆకాష్ పూరి హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం 'రొమాంటిక్'. ఈచిత్రాన్ని స్వయంగా పూరి నిర్మించడంతో పాటు కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, డైలాగ్స్ అందిస్తుండగా, పూరి శిష్యుడు అనిల్ పాడూరి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆకాష్ పూరి సరసన హీరోయిన్ ఫైనల్ అయింది. చాలా మందిని స్క్రీన్ టెస్ట్ చేసిన అనంతరం ఢిల్లీ మోడల్ కేతిక శర్మ ఎంపికైంది. ప్రస్తుతం 'రొమాంటిక్' షూటింగ్ గోవాలో జరుగుతోంది. త్వరలోకేతిక శర్మ సెట్స్లో జాయిన్ కాబోతోంది.
ఆకాష్ పూరి స్టైలిష్ లుక్లో కొత్తగా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. చిత్ర నిర్మాతల్లో ఒకరైన చార్మి ఈ మూవీ గురించి వెల్లడిస్తూ.. ఒక అందమైన ప్రేమకథగా ఈ చిత్రం ఉంటుందని తెలిపారు. అతడి తొలి సినిమా 'మెహబూబా' ఫెయిల్ అవ్వడంతో ఈ సారి ఎలాగైనా తన కుమారుడికి హిట్ అందించాలనే కసితో ఉన్నాడు పూరి.
పూరి జగన్నాధ్ టూరింగ్ టాకీస్, పూరి కనెక్ట్స్ బేనర్లో లావణ్య సమర్పణలో పూరి జగన్నాథ్, ఛార్మి కౌర్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. పూరి వద్ద పని చేసిన అనిల్ పాడూరి ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం అవుతున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, డైలాగ్స్: పూరి జగన్నాథ్
Young and budding hero Akash Puri’s upcoming movie ‘ROMANTIC’ has a latest update. Model Ketika Sharma has been confirmed as the female lead of the film. “ROMANTIC’ is being directed by newcomer Anil Paduri and this is a beautiful love story. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Goa and Ketika will join the sets.
Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more