చిరంజీవితో చాలా ప్లస్ అయింది.. ఆయనతో రిలేషన్ అంతే..

English summary

Aishwarya Rajesh, Natakireeti Dr Rajendraprasad, Karthik Raju, Vennela Kishore starrer Cricket based different flick, 'Kausalya Krishnamurthy' with a tagline 'The Cricketer', Presented by creative producer KS Rama Rao as Production No 47 in Creative Commercials banner, Produced by KA Vallabha in Srinivasa Rao's Direction. Motion Poster of the film which was released recently has created superb buzz. The teaser of 'Kausalya Krishnamurthy... The Cricketer' is launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi on June 18th.