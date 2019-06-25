తెలుగు
    చిరంజీవితో చాలా ప్లస్ అయింది.. ఆయనతో రిలేషన్ అంతే..

    By
    |

    ఐశ్వర్యా రాజేష్‌, నటకిరీటి డా.రాజేంద్రప్రసాద్‌, కార్తీక్‌ రాజు, వెన్నెల కిషోర్‌ ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో క్రియేటివ్‌ కమర్షియల్స్‌ పతాకంపై భీమనేని శ్రీనివాసరావు దర్శకత్వంలో ప్రొడక్షన్‌ నెం.47గా క్రియేటివ్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌ కె.ఎస్‌.రామారావు సమర్పణలో కె.ఎ.వల్లభ నిర్మిస్తున్న విభిన్న కథా చిత్రం 'కౌసల్య కృష్ణమూర్తి.. ది క్రికెటర్‌'. జూన్‌ 24న సెన్సార్‌ కార్యక్రమాలు జరుపుకోనుంది. జూలై రెండోవారంలో సినిమాని రిలీజ్‌ చెయ్యడానికి నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.. ఈ సందర్భంగా.. హైదరాబాద్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ ఛాంబర్‌లో చిత్ర సమర్పకులు, క్రియేటివ్‌ కమర్షియల్స్‌ అధినేత కె.ఎస్‌.రామారావు విలేకరులతో మాట్లాడారు.

    KS Rama Rao: Chiranjeevis helped Kausalya Krishnamurthy

    చిరంజీవిగారితో మా సంస్థకు ఉన్న అనుబంధం గురించి మీ అందరికీ తెల్సిందే. ఆయన మా సినిమా టీజర్‌ రిలీజ్‌ చేయడం మాకు చాలా ప్లస్‌ అయ్యింది. టీజర్‌ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ట్రెండింగ్‌లో ఉంది. సినిమా కూడా ఎక్స్‌ట్రార్డినరీగా వచ్చింది. ఈ మధ్యకాలంలోనే క్రికెట్‌ బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో రెండు సినిమాలు వచ్చాయి. ఏ స్పోర్ట్స్‌ బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో అయినా కథను ఎమోషనల్‌గా మిక్స్‌ చేసి తీయగలిగితే ప్రతి సినిమా విజయం సాధిస్తుంది. మిగితా చిత్రాలకు భిన్నంగా ఇది ఒక ఇండియన్‌ క్రికెటర్‌ అవ్వాలనుకునే ఒక సాధారణ రైతు కూతురి కథ. ఐశ్వర్యా రాజేష్‌ మన తెలుగు అమ్మాయే. తెలుగులో స్పష్టంగా మాట్లాడుతుంది. తన క్యారెక్టర్‌కి ఆ అమ్మాయి పర్‌ఫెక్ట్‌గా డబ్బింగ్‌ చెప్పింది అని కేఎస్ రామారావు తెలిపారు.

    పెద్ద సినిమాలు చేస్తున్నప్పుడు ఎంత శాటిస్‌ఫ్యాక్షన్‌గా ఉంటానో.. 'పుణ్యస్త్రీ', 'మాతృదేవోభవ', 'ముత్యమంత ముద్దు' సినిమాలు తీస్తున్నప్పుడు అంతే శాటిస్‌ఫ్యాక్షన్‌గా ఫీలవుతాను. ఇవన్నీ కూడా సినిమాలపై నాకు ఇంకో వైపు ఉన్న ఇంట్రెస్ట్‌ను తెలియజేసే సినిమాలు. ఈ 'కౌసల్య కృష్ణమూర్తి' కూడా అలాంటి సినిమానే అని అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Aishwarya Rajesh, Natakireeti Dr Rajendraprasad, Karthik Raju, Vennela Kishore starrer Cricket based different flick, 'Kausalya Krishnamurthy' with a tagline 'The Cricketer', Presented by creative producer KS Rama Rao as Production No 47 in Creative Commercials banner, Produced by KA Vallabha in Srinivasa Rao's Direction. Motion Poster of the film which was released recently has created superb buzz. The teaser of 'Kausalya Krishnamurthy... The Cricketer' is launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi on June 18th.
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
