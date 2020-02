చిరంజీవి, మోహన్ బాబు మధ్య గొడవలు.. మంచు లక్ష్మి రియాక్షన్ చూడండి ఎలా ఉందో!!

View this post on Instagram

The first month of this year has come to an end already and This New Year, This New Decade had an amazing start, I mean I just came back from my holiday for new years and the internet was blown up with the pictures of Chiranjeevi Uncle and daddy hugging each other. I didn't even know what the context was, but I was like Oh my god this is so great, I think it is beautiful for the new year to start with so much love because every time they are seen together, there is an unnecessary rivalry created. I mean we call each other at least the kids we call each other once a week and growing up we spent a lot of holidays together because our summer holidays were shot in Mudumalai National park or Ooty or somewhere where my dad and he have done so many films together. It is impossible to be together in so many films when you hate each other so much. What there is, is a competition and I think that competition should be there among any healthy individuals who want to strive to be better. And that is what those two had. We come from this mentality of taking sides and wanting to fight each other because you are on one side. I believe you can be Pawan Kalyan's fan and Mahesh Babu's fan , You can be Mohan Babu's fan and Chiranjeevi's fan, You can be Lakshmi Manchu's fan and Samantha's fan. Here we are in the new decade and I am really glad that this really set the precedent for everybody because they are legends and they are icons and they are the pillars of Telugu cinema industry and I believe that the fans can fall in love with more than one actor and let love prevail for everybody and not fighting.