ప్రియదర్శి నటిస్తున్న బయోపిక్ ‘మల్లేశం’ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ఇదే..

నటుడు ప్రియదర్శి ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రం 'మల్లేశం'. రాజ్. ఆర్ దర్శకత్వంలో ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కతుండగా శ్రీఅధికారి, రాజ్ ఆర్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. పద్మ శ్రీ చింతకింది మల్లేశం జీవితం ఆధారంగా ఈ సినిమా రూపొందుతోంది.
అగ్గిపెట్టెలో పట్టేంత చిన్న చీరలను కూడా నేచి ప్రపంచాన్ని అబ్బుర పరిచిన చేనేతకారుడి మల్లేశం. తను సాధించిన విజయాలతో చేనేత ప్రాముఖ్యతను దేశవ్యాప్తంగా చాటి చెప్పిన ఘనత ఆయన సొంతం. ఆయన జీవితంలోని ముఖ్య ఘట్టాలను ఫోకస్ చేస్తూ... చేనేత ప్రాముఖ్యతను వివరిస్తూ ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతోంది.
మల్లేశం పాత్రలో ప్రియదర్శి నటిస్తుండగా.. అనన్య, ఝాన్సీ, చక్రపాణి కీలకపాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం చివరి దశలో ఉంది. చిత్రయూనిట్ సిరిసిల్ల జిల్లాలో ఈ చిత్ర ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల చేశారు. బాబు శాడిలాస్య సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తుండగా.. లక్ష్మణ్ ఆలే ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైనర్గా పని చేస్తున్నారు.
విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకున్న సౌండ్ డిజైనర్ నితిన్ లుకోస్ ఈ చిత్రానికి సౌండ్ డిజైన్ చేస్తున్నారు. మార్క్ కే రాబిన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. పెద్దింటి అశోక్ కుమార్ ఈ చిత్రానికి మాటలు రాస్తున్నారు. ప్రముఖ రచయిత గోరేటి వెంకన్న, చంద్రబోస్ ఈ చిత్రానికి పాటలు రాస్తున్నారు.
The life of Padma Shri winner Chintakindi Mallesham, who invented the the Asu machine that processes yarn for sarees mechanically, is being recreated in a biopic titled "Mallesham" The Telugu-language film will be directed by debutant Raj and Produced by Sri Adhikari and Raj R.Priyadarshi is playing the lead role in this film. Ananya, Jhansi and Chakrapani Ananda forms the other lead cast in the film. The film is currently in the final stages of shooting. The team of Mallesham have released the first look of the film at Siricialla today.
Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more