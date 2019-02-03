ప్రియదర్శి నటిస్తున్న బయోపిక్ ‘మల్లేశం’ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ ఇదే..

English summary

The life of Padma Shri winner Chintakindi Mallesham, who invented the the Asu machine that processes yarn for sarees mechanically, is being recreated in a biopic titled "Mallesham" The Telugu-language film will be directed by debutant Raj and Produced by Sri Adhikari and Raj R.Priyadarshi is playing the lead role in this film. Ananya, Jhansi and Chakrapani Ananda forms the other lead cast in the film. The film is currently in the final stages of shooting. The team of Mallesham have released the first look of the film at Siricialla today.