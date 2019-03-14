ఆకాష్ పూరి ‘రొమాంటిక్’ మూవీలో కీలక పాత్రలో హాట్ లేడీ

English summary

Young hero Akash Puri is currently shooting for his upcoming movie titled ‘ROMANTIC.’ Recently the makers of the film have confirmed the female lead and it is model Ketika Sharma. Now the makers have signed a prominent actress Mandira Bedi for an important role. “ROMANTIC’ is being directed by newcomer Anil Paduri and this is a beautiful love story. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Goa and Ketika will join the sets.