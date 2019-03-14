ఆకాష్ పూరి ‘రొమాంటిక్’ మూవీలో కీలక పాత్రలో హాట్ లేడీ

పూరి జగన్నాధ్ తనయుడు ఆకాష్ పూరి హీరోగా ప్రస్తుతం 'రొమాంటిక్' అనే చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్గా ఢిల్లీ బ్యూటీ కేతికా శర్మను ఖరారు చేస్తూ ఇటీవలే దర్శక నిర్మాతలు ప్రకటన విడుదల చేశారు. తాజాగా సినిమాలో మరో ముఖ్యమైన పాత్రధారి గురించిన వివరాలు వయటకు వచ్చాయి.
ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటి, హిందీ టెలివిజన్ హోస్ట్ మందిరా బేడీ ఈ చిత్రంలో కీలకమైన పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతోంది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ గోవాలో జరుగుతోంది. ఇక్కడి షెడ్యూల్లో మందిరా జాయిన్ కాబోతోంది.
ఈచిత్రాన్ని స్వయంగా పూరి నిర్మించడంతో పాటు కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, డైలాగ్స్ అందిస్తుండగా, పూరి శిష్యుడు అనిల్ పాడూరి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఆకాష్ తొలి సినిమా 'మెహబూబా' ఫెయిల్ అవ్వడంతో ఈ సారి ఎలాగైనా తన కుమారుడికి హిట్ అందించాలనే కసితో ఉన్నాడు పూరి.
పూరి జగన్నాధ్ టూరింగ్ టాకీస్, పూరి కనెక్ట్స్ బేనర్లో లావణ్య సమర్పణలో పూరి జగన్నాథ్, ఛార్మి కౌర్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. పూరి వద్ద పని చేసిన అనిల్ పాడూరి ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం అవుతున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, డైలాగ్స్: పూరి జగన్నాథ్.
Young hero Akash Puri is currently shooting for his upcoming movie titled ‘ROMANTIC.’ Recently the makers of the film have confirmed the female lead and it is model Ketika Sharma. Now the makers have signed a prominent actress Mandira Bedi for an important role. “ROMANTIC’ is being directed by newcomer Anil Paduri and this is a beautiful love story. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Goa and Ketika will join the sets.
Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
