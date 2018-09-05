 »   » తప్పంత కంగనాదే.. నేను అలా అనలేదు.. సోనుసూద్ ఫైర్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
The film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi has been making headlines, due to the showdown between Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut. Reports suggest that producers noted that the movie didn't adhere to the script written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. 10-day patchwork shoot has become a full 45 day schedule, and many scenes from director Krish's original film will be shot again. Krish had reportedly left the film to work on an NTR biopic.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 13:31 [IST]