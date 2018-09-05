తెలుగు
తప్పంత కంగనాదే.. నేను అలా అనలేదు.. సోనుసూద్ ఫైర్

    మణికర్ణిక సినిమా విషయంలో బాలీవుడ్ నటులు కంగనా రనౌత్, సోను సూద్ మధ్య వివాదం మీడియాలో పతాక శీర్షికలను ఆకర్షించాయి. ఈ చిత్ర దర్శకుడు క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి తప్పుకోవడంతో వివాదానికి కారణమైంది. క్రిష్ స్థానంలో కంగనా రనౌత్ దర్శకురాలిగా రంగ ప్రవేశం చేసేందుకు సిద్ధమైంది. దాంతో సోనూ సూద్ తప్పుకొన్నారు.

    మహిళ దర్శకురాలితో పనిచేయడం ఇష్టం లేకనే సోన్ సూద్ తప్పుకొన్నారని కంగన మండిపడటం మాటల యుద్దానికి దారి తీసింది.

    Manikarnika row: Sonu Sood faults Kangana Ranaut

    కంగన చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలను సోనుసూద్ తప్పుపట్టారు. డైరెక్టర్‌లో ప్రతిభను చూస్తానే గానీ, మహిళనా, పురుషుడా అనేది పట్టించుకోను అని సోనుసూద్ అన్నారు.

    మహిళా దర్శకురాలితో పనిచేయడం నాకు ఇష్టం లేదని నేను అనలేదు. ఇప్పటికే నేను పర్హాఖాన్‌ రూపొందించిన హ్యాపీ న్యూఇయర్‌లో నటించాను. కాకపోతే ఒకే సెట్‌లో ఇద్దరు డైరెక్టర్లతో పనిచేయడం నాకు నచ్చదు అని చెప్పాను.

    ఇప్పటివరకు నేను సుమారు 100 చిత్రాలకు వరకు పనిచేశాను. ఒక సినిమా సెట్‌లో ఒక్క డైరెక్టర్‌తోనే పనిచేశాను. నా పనితీరు అలానే ఉంటుంది. దానికే నేను కట్టుబడి ఉంటాను అని సోనూసూద్ అన్నారు.

    English summary
    The film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi has been making headlines, due to the showdown between Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut. Reports suggest that producers noted that the movie didn't adhere to the script written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. 10-day patchwork shoot has become a full 45 day schedule, and many scenes from director Krish's original film will be shot again. Krish had reportedly left the film to work on an NTR biopic.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
