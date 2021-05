పావలా శ్యామలకి మెగాస్టార్ సాయం.. నెల నెలా ఇబ్బంది లేకుండా కీలక నిర్ణయం!

English summary

As we all know Tollywood actress Karate Kalyani extended her help towards senior actress Pavala Shyamala who is facing financial problems during the crisis. she requested the donors through Facebook live to help Pavala Shyamala. Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan gave some amount to the actress in the past. Again after knowing her situation chiranjeevi again helped her to get MAA Card.