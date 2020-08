Nandamuri Mokshagna Is Not Ready Yet, Latest Look Goes Viral

English summary

Actor, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna donates worth 55 Lakhs corona kits to his Hindupur consittuency's government hospital. This aid will help Corona Patients and to COVID warriors who are treating them at COVID Center in Hindupur Government Hospital. In this occassion, Nandamuri Balakrishna distributed medicines, equipments in Hindupur