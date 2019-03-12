‘అర్జున్ సురవరం’ తర్వాత మరో మూవీతో బిజీ కాబోతున్న నిఖిల్.. వివరాలు ఇవే!

టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరో నిఖిల్ హీరోగా 'శ్వాస' అనే కొత్త సినిమా గతేది అక్బోబర్లో లాంచ్ అయింది. నిఖిల్ సరసన నివేదా థామస్ హీరోయిన్. శ్రీ తేజ్ ఫిలిం ఫ్యాక్టరీ, రెడ్ స్కై ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ పతాకాలపై తెరకెక్కబోతున్న ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా కిషన్ కట్టా అనే యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్ పరిచయం అవుతున్నారు. తేజు ఉప్పలపాటి, హరినికేష్ రెడ్డి నిర్మాతలు.
తాజాగా ఈచిత్రానికి సంబంధించి లేటెస్ట్ న్యూస్ తెరపైకి వచ్చింది. ఇందులో నిఖిల్ సాఫ్ట్వేర్ ఇంజనీర్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారట. ఏప్రిల్ నుంచి రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ జరిపేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. రొమాంటిక్ ఎంటర్టెనర్గా ఈ చిత్రం ఉండబోతోందని టాక్.
హీరో నిఖిల్ మాట్లాడుతూ... క్యారెక్టర్లో డిఫరెంట్ షేడ్స్ ఉంటాయి. యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్స్తో పనిచేయడానికి ఇష్టపడతాను. నిర్మాతలు కొత్తవారు. మంచి సినిమాలను తీసుకొచ్చే క్రమంలో నేను చేస్తున్న మరో ప్రయత్నమిది అన్నారు.
నిఖిల్, నివేదా థామస్ హీరో హీరోయిన్గా నటించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: హరిణికేష్, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: ఇస్తావన్ లెట్టాంగ్, ఆర్ట్: శివ.కె, డైలాగ్స్: శశాంక్ వెన్నెలకంటి, స్క్రిప్ట్ కో ఆర్టినేటర్: వంశీ.బి, ప్రొడక్షన్ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్: బడ్డిరెడ్డి ఆంజనేయులు, కోడైరెక్టర్: శ్రీనివాసరావు పిన్నమనేని, నిర్మాతలు: తేజు ఉప్పలపాటి, హరిణి కేష్ రెడ్డి, స్టోరీ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, దర్శకత్వం: కిషేన్ కట్టా.
నిఖిల్ నటిస్తున్న మరో చిత్రం 'అర్జున్ సురవరం' షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకుని మార్చిన 29న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. టిఎన్ సంతోష్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో నిఖిల్ జర్నలిస్టు పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు.
Young hero Nikhil Siddhartha and Malayalam beauty Nivetha Thomas are pairing for the first time for a romantic entertainer titled Swaasa. Nikhil will be playing the Software Engineer role in the film. The film’s regular shooting will kick-start from the month of April. ‘Swaasa’ is a pure love story and will be directed by newcomer, Kishen Katta.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
