Wrapped up #NTRbiopic Thank u @DirKrish for giving me an opportunity to play the legendary L.V. Prasad. What an honour. #Telugufilms #debut pic.twitter.com/hUFVK3MuIe

English summary

Bengali and Bollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing legendary filmmaker L.V. Prasad in the film. And the actor has now wrapped up shooting for his portions in the biopic. Taking to his social networking accounts, Jisshu thanked director Krish for the opportunity and said it’s an honour to play the role of the iconic filmmaker.