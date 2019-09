దెయ్యమైన చిన్నారి పెళ్లి కూతురు.. వైరల్ లుక్

View this post on Instagram

Ganpati bappa morya.. This #ganeshchaturthi is special.. #firstlook of #RajuGariGadhi3 produced by Oak entertainments is here. With my supremely talented Hero Ashwin Babu. Directed by the One and Only Ohmkar who also directed the successful ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 1’ and ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 2.’ Shabir @shabirmusic is composing music for the film and Chota K Naidu Sir is the Director of Photography. Aahh!!!! What a brilliant team.. #blessed With a very strong supporting Cast : The legendary Ali sir ! #bigfan! Other cast also includes Brahmaji sir, Urvashi ma’am, Hari Teja, Ajay Ghosh, Prabhas Sreenu, Dhanraj and others Special thanks to my super talented and efficient crew members: Executive Producer: Kalyan Chakravarthy Editor: Goutham Raju Lyrics: Shree Mani Dialogues: Sai Madhav Burra Art Director: Sahi Suresh Stunt Director: Venkat @vihaanvenkat Audiography: Radhakrishna SFX: Raghunath Production Controller: Thandava Krishna Choreography: Sekhar @sekharmaster , Raghu Make-up: Srikanth Special Make-up: Chitra Maudgil Costumes: Sekhar Heroine Stylist: Sandhya Sabbavarapu @sandhya_sabbavarapu Publicity Design: Anil & Banu PRO: Vamsi-Shekar Coming soon..