కృష్ణంరాజు టాలెంట్ పై ప్రభాస్ చెల్లి స్పెషల్ వీడియో.. వాసన చూసే ఆ విషయాన్ని పట్టేస్తారట!

Weekend special: Dad's fish pulusu. My dad makes the best fish in the world!!! And yes, he's never wrong in telling if there's enough salt or not, just by its smell. An expert indeed.

English summary

Krishnamraju, who has set a trend in the Tollywood industry as a Rebel star, is highly respected by everyone in the industry. Someone has to be a good fan, especially for the changes they give. Everyone says that by the time they get home they will have been lovingly sent a meal. There are also comments that both Krishnam Raju and Prabhas, who belong to the dynasty of kings, are royal in enjoying food.