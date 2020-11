కరోనాను ఎదురించిన రాజశేఖర్.. హాస్పిటల్ నుంచి డిశ్చార్జి.. జీవిత ధన్యవాదాలు

English summary

Rajashekhar tested Coronavirus negative, discharged from Citi Nuero Centre. Earlier, Shivathmika Rajashekar about hero Rajashekhar health. She tweeted that, I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes! But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better!We just need your prayers and positivitySparkling heart Thank you once again. Sparkling heart Do not panic. Please do not spread fake news.