రామ్ చరణ్ పుట్టినరోజు.. కొడుకుపై తండ్రి చిరంజీవి ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు

I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. ‪It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the #WorldTheatreDay 27th March - ‘Prapancha ‘Rangasthala’ dinotsavam’ ! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan 's birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan ! ‬ ‪#ThrowbackPic