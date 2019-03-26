2018లో సంచలన విజయం సాధించిన చిత్రాల్లో RX 100 ఒకటి. దర్శకుడిగా అజయ్ భూపతి, హీరోగా కార్తీకేయ టాలీవుడ్కు పరిచయమైన ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకులు బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద కాసుల వర్షం కురిపించారు. దక్షిణాది సినిమా పరిశ్రమనే కాకుండా.. బాలీవుడ్ సినీ పరిశ్రమను తమవైపు తిప్పుకొనేంతగా RX 100 సినిమా యూనిట్ ప్రభావం చూపింది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రం హిందీలో రీమేక్ కాబోతున్నది.
సెన్సేషనల్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ సాజిద్ నాడియావాలా, ఫాక్స్ స్టార్ స్టూడియోస్ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందించే సినిమాకు ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు మిలన్ లుథరియా దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నారు.
RX 100 రీమేక్ ద్వారా ప్రముఖ హీరో సునీల్ శెట్టి కుమారుడు ఆహాన్ శెట్టి బాలీవుడ్కు పరిచయం కాబోతున్నాడు. ఈయన సరసన అందాల తార తారా సుతారియా నటించనున్నది.
ఇంకా పేరు పెట్టని చిత్రం త్వరలోనే సెట్స్పైకి వెళ్లనున్నది. ఈ సినిమా సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు, ఇతర నటీనటుల వివరాలను త్వరలోనే వెల్లడిస్తామని నిర్మాతలు ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిపారు.
Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
