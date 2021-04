కరోనా భూతాన్ని తరిమికొడుదాం.. మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ థమన్ కోవిడ్ చిట్కాలు..

PLEASE FOLLOW AFTER U COME BACK FROM WORK 👏🏾🧘‍♂️ LETS FIGHT THIS CORONA STRONG 💪🏼 #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia pic.twitter.com/utTtd0KXi5

English summary

Music Director S Thaman's precautions list about Coronavirus which strong in Telugu states. In this occassion, Thaman tweets that, LEASE FOLLOW AFTER U COME BACK FROM WORK. LETS FIGHT THIS CORONA STRONG.