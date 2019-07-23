‘సాహో’ న్యూ రిలీజ్ డేట్ పోస్టర్: ప్రభాస్-శద్ధా రొమాంటిక్ లుక్ సూపర్

saaho prabhas bollywood tollywood shraddha kapoor sujeeth jackie shroff neil nitin mukesh ప్రభాస్ సాహో బాలీవుడ్ టాలీవుడ్ శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ జాకీ ష్రాఫ్ నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్
English summary
Saaho new release date August 30th poster released. Saaho is an upcoming 2019 Indian action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth, produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 10:38 [IST]