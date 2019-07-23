తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    ‘సాహో’ న్యూ రిలీజ్ డేట్ పోస్టర్: ప్రభాస్-శద్ధా రొమాంటిక్ లుక్ సూపర్

    By
    |

    ప్రభాస్, శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా సుజీత్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న భారీ బడ్జెట్ మూవీ 'సాహో'. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా రిలీజ్ చేయబోతున్నట్లు కొన్ని నెలల క్రితమే ప్రకటించారు. అయితే షూటింగ్ ఆలస్యం, పోస్టు ప్రొడక్షన్ పనుల్లో జాప్యం కావడంతో నిర్మాతలు రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఆగస్టు 30కి వాయిదా వేశారు.

    నిర్మాతలు తాజాగా మార్పు చేయబడిన రిలీజ్ డేట్‌తో కూడిన కొత్త పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు. ప్రభాస్, శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ ఒకరికళ్లలోకి ఒకరు ప్రేమగా చూసుకుంటున్నట్లు ఉన్న ఈ రొమాంటిక్ పోస్టర్ అభిమానులను ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది.

    Saaho new release date August 30th poster released

    క్వాలిటీ విషయంలో కాంప్రమైజ్ కాకూడదని భావించామని, పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ మరింత క్వాలిటీగా రావాలనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో రిలీజ్ డేట్ వాయిదా వేసినట్లు నిర్మాతలు స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఈ మూవీని ప్యాన్ ఇండియా వైడ్ ఆగస్ట్ 30 గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయబోతున్నాం. సాహో యాక్షన్ సీన్లు భారతీయ సినీ ప్రేక్షకులను సంభ్రమాశ్చర్యాలకు గురి చేసే విధంగా ఉంటాయన్నారు. ముఖ్యంగా అబుదాబిలో చిత్రీకరించిన 8 నిమిషాల యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్ మొత్తానికి హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటుందన్నారు.

    'సాహో' చిత్రానికి సుజీత్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ప్రభాస్ సరసన శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ హీరోయిన్. నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్, జాకీ ష్రాఫ్, ఎవలీన్ శర్మ లాంటి బాలీవుడ్ తారలు ఇందులో ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషించారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఇండియాలో వచ్చిన యాక్షన్ సినిమాలు అన్నింటినీ మించి పోయేలా ఈ చిత్రం ఉంటుందట.

    More SAAHO News

    English summary
    Saaho new release date August 30th poster released. Saaho is an upcoming 2019 Indian action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth, produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue