    సాహో అప్‌డేట్: ఆ ముగ్గురికి ధీటుగా తమిళ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంట్రీ

    By
    |

    బాహుబలి తర్వాత గ్యాప్ తీసుకొని యంగ్ రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ నటిస్తున్న సాహో ఆగస్టు 15న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధవవుతున్నది. ఈ సినిమా విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్లు శంకర్ ఎహసాన్ లాయ్ తప్పుకోవడం చిత్ర యూనిట్‌ను షాక్ గురి చేసింది. వారు చివరి నిమిషంలో గుడ్ బై చెప్పడంపై రకరకాల రూమర్లు మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయ్యాయి.

    సాహో చిత్రం నుంచి తప్పుకొన్నట్టు శంకర్ ఎహసాన్ లాయ్ తమ ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. సాహో సినిమా నుంచి మేము తప్పుకొన్నామని నా ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు తెలియజేయడానికి ఈ ట్వీట్ చేశాం. ఈ సినిమాకు మ్యూజిక్ అందించడం లేదు. ప్రభాస్, సుజిత్, ప్రమోద్, శ్యామ్‌కు ఈ సినిమా ద్వారా మంచి విజయం దక్కాలని కోరుకొంటున్నాం అని శంకర్ ఎహసాన్ లాయ్ ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Saaho Update: Gibran in place for Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy

    అయితే మ్యూజిక్ త్రయం శంకర్ ఎహసాన్ లాయ్ స్థానంలో జిబ్రాన్‌ను ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లోకి తీసుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం. గతంలో భారీ ప్రాజెక్టులకు పనిచేసిన అనుభవం లేని మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌ను సాహో లాంటి ప్రతిష్టాత్మకమైన ప్రాజెక్టుకు తీసుకోవడం సినీ వర్గాలను ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేసింది. జాతీయ స్థాయిని మించి ఇంటర్నేషన్ రేంజ్‌లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న సాహో సినిమా యూనిట్‌లో చివరి నిమిషంలో చేరిన జిబ్రాన్ ఏ మేరకు ప్రేక్షకులను సంతృప్తి పరుస్తారనే విషయం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

    ఇటీవల కాలంలో బాబు బంగారం, హైపర్, ఉంగరాల రాంబాబు, విశ్వరూపం 2, రాక్షసన్ (తమిళ్) చిత్రాలకు జిబ్రాన్ సంగీతం అందించారు. ఇలాంటి స్పై థ్రిల్లర్ సినిమాకు మ్యూజిక్ అందించిన అనుభవం లేకపోవడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    After huge hit of Baahubali, Prabhas is doing a spy thriller movie Saaho. Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy music director. This music trio given big shock to unit, and walks out of the project. Personal differences are th reason behind the walk out. Now, Tamil Music Director Gibran onto the project.
    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
