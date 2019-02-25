English summary

Expectations on Saho are hitting apex for every update. This film is slated to release on Independence Day. The first one which came on Prabhas’s Birthday last year set the bar very high. Action sequences and the Prabhas's looks were way beyond the Telugu or Indian film standards. And it became the biggest hit ever for any glimpse video. The making video had scenes of a high-octane stunt sequence that were shot in and around Dubai. Now,makers of this magnum opus are planning to release another glimpse of Saho. The second video is expected to have silhouette shots of Prabhas which were captured using the Dino-Uri 18 KW setting. Word has it that the Shades of Saaho 2 is all set to stun everyone on March 3rd this year .