తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    ప్రభాస్ అభిమానులను సర్‌ప్రైజ్ చేయబోతున్న ‘సాహో’ టీమ్

    By
    |

    యంగ్ రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న 'సాహో' తెలుగు సినిమా చరిత్రలో అతిపెద్ద బడ్జెట్ చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటిగా నిలవబోతోంది. దాదాపు రూ. 300 కోట్ల ఖర్చుతో యూవి క్రియేషన్స్ సంస్థ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సాధారణ ప్రేక్షకుల అంచనాలకు అందని విధంగా నిర్మిస్తోంది.

    సుజీత్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఇండియన్ సినిమా చరిత్రలో ది బెస్ట్ యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా ఉండబోతోంది. ఇప్పటికే అబుదాబిలో రూ. 90 కోట్ల ఖర్చుతో భారీ యాక్షన్ సీక్వెన్స్ చిత్రీకరించి చిత్ర బృందం అందరినీ ఆశ్చర్యపరిచింది. ఈ సెట్లో తీసిన కొన్ని సీన్లును ఆ మధ్య టీజర్, మేకింగ్ వీడియో ద్వారా రిలీజ్ చేయగా మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది.

    “Shades of Saho” on March 3rd

    ఇదే తరహాలో 'సాహో' టీం మరో సర్‌ప్రైజ్ ఇవ్వడానికి సిద్ధమవుతోంది. షేడ్స్ ఆఫ్ సాహో 2 పేరుతో మరో టీజర్ మార్చి 3న విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారట. ప్రత్యేకమైన డినో-యూరి 18 కెడబ్ల్యు ద్వారా చిత్రీకరించిన షాట్స్ ప్రేక్షకులు స్టన్నయ్యే విధంగా ఉంటాయట.

    ప్రస్తుతం సాహో షూటింగ్ రామోజీ ఫిల్మ్ సిటీలో జరుగుతోంది. దాదాపు రూ. 20 కోట్ల ఖర్చుతో బాంద్రా-వర్లీ సీ ‌లింక్ బ్రిడ్జ్‌ను పోలి ఉండే సెట్ వేసి చిత్రీకరణ జరుపుతున్నారు. మూవీ ఆగస్టు 15న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. ప్రభాస్ సరసన శ్రద్దా కపూర్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Expectations on Saho are hitting apex for every update. This film is slated to release on Independence Day. The first one which came on Prabhas’s Birthday last year set the bar very high. Action sequences and the Prabhas's looks were way beyond the Telugu or Indian film standards. And it became the biggest hit ever for any glimpse video. The making video had scenes of a high-octane stunt sequence that were shot in and around Dubai. Now,makers of this magnum opus are planning to release another glimpse of Saho. The second video is expected to have silhouette shots of Prabhas which were captured using the Dino-Uri 18 KW setting. Word has it that the Shades of Saaho 2 is all set to stun everyone on March 3rd this year .
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue