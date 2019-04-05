బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ షారుక్ ఖాన్కు మరో అరుదైన గౌరవం దక్కింది. లండన్లోని ది యూనివర్సిటీ ఆఫ్ లా ఫిలాంత్రఫిలో గౌరవ డాక్టరేట్తో షారుక్ను సత్కరించింది. గురువారం జరిగిన స్నాతకోత్సవంలో సుమారు 400 మంది విద్యార్థులు హాజరయ్యారు.
నటుడిగా, వ్యాపారవేత్తగా, టెలివిజన్ హోస్ట్గా విజయవంతంగా రాణిస్తున్నందన షారుక్కు ఈ అవార్డును అందజేసినట్టు యూనివర్సిటీ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి. భారత్లో మానవ హక్కుల పరిరక్షణ, పల్స్ పోలియో, ఎయిడ్స్ కంట్రోల్ లాంటి ప్రభుత్వ పథకాల ప్రచారానికి అందించిన సేవలను, మేక్ ఏ విష్ ఫౌండేషన్ తదితర సంస్థలకు చేసిన సేవలను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకొని ఈ గౌరవ సత్కారానికి ఎంపిక చేసినట్టు తెలిపారు.
స్వచ్ఛంద సేవలను గుట్టుచప్పుడు కాకుండా గౌరవంతో చేయాలనే విషయాన్ని బలంగా నమ్ముతాను. ఏం చేశామనే విషయాన్ని పది మందిలో చెప్పుకోవద్దని అనుకొంటాను. నా హోదాను సమాజానికి ఉపయోగించడం అదృష్టంగా భావిస్తాను. ప్రజలకు సేవచేయాలని నా హృదయం ఎప్పుడూ పరితపిస్తుంది అని షారుక్ ఖాన్ ప్రసంగంలో పేర్కొన్నారు.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London. The actor received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students on Thursday.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more