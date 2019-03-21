మెంటల్ మదిలో, నీది నాది ఒకే కథ లాంటి చిత్రాలతో మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న శ్రీవిష్ణు హీరోగా త్వరలో బ్రోచేవారెవరురా అనే సినిమా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. మన్యం ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బ్యానర్పై విజయ్ కుమార్ మన్యం ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
వివేక్ ఆత్రేయ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి చలనమే చిత్రము.. చిత్రమే చలనము.. అనేది ట్యాగ్ లైన్. తాజాగా చిత్ర బృందం ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో శ్రీవిష్ణుతో పాటు ప్రియదర్శి, రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ ముగ్గురితో కలిపి ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ను రిలీజ్ చేశారు.
శ్రీవిష్ణు సరసన నివేదా థామస్ హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తుండగా సత్యదేవ్, నివేదా పేతురాజ్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. వివేక్ సాగర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ మూవీప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ దశలో ఉంది. మే నెలలో రిలీజ్ ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.
The first look poster of ‘Brochevarevarura’ featuring Sree Vishnu in the lead role is released. The poster also has recent sensations Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. With the trio taking a scooter ride, they are seen in color costumes and shades. ‘Brochevarevarura’ is written and directed by Vivek Athreya and it is his straight second film with hero Sree Vishnu.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more