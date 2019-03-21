English summary

The first look poster of ‘Brochevarevarura’ featuring Sree Vishnu in the lead role is released. The poster also has recent sensations Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. With the trio taking a scooter ride, they are seen in color costumes and shades. ‘Brochevarevarura’ is written and directed by Vivek Athreya and it is his straight second film with hero Sree Vishnu.