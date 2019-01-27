తెలుగు
    వరుణ్ తేజ్-హరీష్ శంకర్ మూవీ టైటిల్ ఖరారు

    వరుణ్ తేజ్ హీరోగా దర్శకుడు హరీష్ శంకర్ ఓ సినిమా చేయబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా మూవీకి 'వాల్మీకి' టైటిల్ ఖరారు చేస్తూ లోగో విడుదల చేశారు. వరుణ్ తేజ్ ఈ విషయం తన సోషల్ మీడియా పేజీలో షేర్ చేస్తూ తన తర్వాతి సినిమా టైటిల్ ఇదే అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 14 రీల్స్ ప్లస్ బేనర్లో రామ్ ఆచంట, గోపీ ఆచంట నిర్మించబోతున్నారు. దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా ధూమ్, డిజె, కబాలి, రేస్ 3, జూడ్వా 2 ఫేం అయానకా బోస్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందించబోతున్నారు.

    తమిళంలో హిట్టయిన గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ కామెడీ ఫిల్మ్ 'జిగర్తాండ' తెలుగులో 'వాల్మీకి'గా రీమేక్ చేస్తున్నారు. వర్ధమాన ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్, భయంకరమైన గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ చుట్టూ జరిగే కథతో ఈ సినిమా ఉండబోతోందని సమాచారం. త్వరలోనే రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం కానుంది.

    Varun Tej, Harish Shankar movie titled as Valmiki

    వరుణ్ తేజ్ నటించిన 'ఎఫ్ 2' మూవీ భారీ విజయం సాధించి రూ. 100 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో వరుణ్ తేజ్ కామెడీ పాత్రలో అదరగొట్టాడు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో 'వాల్మీకి' చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

    Varun Tej next movie, Which will be directed by Harish Shankar, has been titled as Valmiki. Varun Tej has confirmed this news by sharing a poster on his Twitter as he wrote, “Here is the title poster of my next!!! #Valmiki with harish2you.”
    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
