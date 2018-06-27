Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
aamir khan azad rao thugs of hindostan fatima sana shaikh katrina kaif amitabh bachchan reena khan అమీర్ ఖాన్ ఆజాద్ రావు థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ ఫాతీమా సనా షేక్ కత్రినా కైఫ్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్
English summary
Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao did what any child would do when it is pouring outside -- he grabbed his football and went out to play. In pictures that are now viral online, an excited Azad is seen in blue boots and a black poncho as he played football.The six year old child enjoyed the Mumbai rains right outside his residence as Aamir’s staff members struggled to keep pace with his game.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 11:51 [IST]