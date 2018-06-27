 »   » ముంబై వీధుల్లో సూపర్‌స్టార్ కొడుకు హంగామా!

ముంబై వీధుల్లో సూపర్‌స్టార్ కొడుకు హంగామా!

    ఒకవైపు ముంబై మహా నగరాన్ని కుండపోత వర్షాలు ముంచేస్తుంటే.. మిస్టర్ ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ అమీర్ ఖాన్ కుమారుడు ఆజాద్ రావ్ వీధుల్లో ఫుట్‌బాల్ ఆడి సందడి చేశాడు. బాడీగార్డుల సంరక్షణలో ముంబై వీధుల్లో ఆజాద్ తన తడాఖాను చూపించాడు. పక్కాగా ప్రొఫెషనల్‌గా ఆడినట్టు ఆజాద్ స్టయిల్స్ చెప్పకనే చెప్పాయి.

    ముంబై వీధుల్లో ఆజాద్ ఫుట్‌బాల్ ఆటకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. భారీ వర్షాలతో ముద్దైన రోడ్లపై ఆజాద్ నల్లటి రెయిన్ కోట్, బ్లూ కలర్ పాయింట్ వేసుకొని ఆనందంగా ఫుట్‌బాల్ ఆడేశాడు.

    Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao plays football on Mumbai streets

    2011లో సర్రోగసి ద్వారా ఆజాద్ రావ్ జన్మించాడు. అమీర్‌ఖాన్‌కు ఆజాద్ మూడో సంతానం. మొదటి భార్య రీనా ఖాన్‌ ద్వారా ఇరా ఖాన్, జునైద్ ఖాన్ అనే సంతానాన్ని అమీర్ కలిగి ఉన్నారు.

    Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao plays football on Mumbai streets

    ప్రస్తుతం థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌లో అమీర్ బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఫాతీమా సానా ఖాన్, కత్రినా కైఫ్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ నటిస్తున్నారు.

    Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao did what any child would do when it is pouring outside -- he grabbed his football and went out to play. In pictures that are now viral online, an excited Azad is seen in blue boots and a black poncho as he played football.The six year old child enjoyed the Mumbai rains right outside his residence as Aamir’s staff members struggled to keep pace with his game.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 11:51 [IST]
