 »   » భార్య ట్వీట్ వైరల్: రూ. 10 లక్షలు ఖర్చు పెట్టి శభాష్ అనిపించుకున్న అక్షయ్ కుమార్!

Actor Akshay Kumar has sponsored a mobile toilet near the famous Juhu beach in Mumbai, months after his wife tweeted a picture of a man defecating at another sea shore in Mumbai. Last week, the actor sent an application to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) offering to set up the toilet by bearing all its expenses, assistant municipal commissioner of K-ward, Prashant Gaikwad, said.“We welcomed his initiative and installed the toilet near the Juhu beach four days ago. The actor bore all the expenses, Rs 10 lakh, for setting up the portable toilet,” he told PTI.