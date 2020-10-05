English summary

AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta Audio Leaked About Sushant Singh Rajput death mystery, Lawyer Vikas Singh claimed Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulation and not suicide. He tweeted that Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide