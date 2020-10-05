తెలుగు
      బిగ్ ట్విస్ట్... సుశాంత్ సింగ్‌ది హత్యే.. ఏయిమ్స్ డాక్టర్ ఆడియో లీక్

      By
      |

      సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్‌పుత్‌ది ఆత్మహత్యే అని, ఉరి వేసుకోవడం వల్లే చనిపోయాడని ఏయిమ్స్ అధికారులు ఓ రిపోర్ట్‌ను అందించారు. దీంతో అందరికీ ఆ విషయంలో ఓ క్లారిటీ వచ్చింది. ఇన్నాళ్లూ సుశాంత్ మరణంపై ఉన్న అనుమానాలన్నీ పటా పంచలు అయ్యాయి. అందరూ కూడా సుశాంత్‌ది ఆత్మహత్యే అనుకుంటున్న వేళ ఏయిమ్స్ డాకర్ట్ సుధీర్ గుప్తా ఆడియో లీకవ్వడం, అందులో సంచలన కామెంట్స్ చేయడం మరిన్ని అనుమానాలకు దారి తీస్తోంది.

      ఫోరెన్సిక్ రిపోర్ట్స్..

      ఫోరెన్సిక్ రిపోర్ట్స్..

      సుశాంత్ సింగ్ కేసులో ఎన్నో అనుమానాలు రేకెత్తడంతో ఫోరెన్సిక్ రిపోర్ట్స్ ఓ క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చింది. సుశాంత్‌ది ఆత్మహత్య అనే, ఉరివేసుకోవడం వల్లే చనిపోయాడని తెలిపింది. సుశాంత్ ఒంటి మీద మరే గాయాలు లేవని, ఎలాంటి అనుమానాస్పద గుర్తులు కూడా లేవని క్లియర్‌గా రిపోర్టులో పేర్కొంది.

      200 శాతం హత్యే..

      200 శాతం హత్యే..

      అయితే సుశాంత్ కేసుకు సంబంధించి రిపోర్ట్ తయారు చేసిన బృందానికి హెడ్ అయినా డాక్టర్ సుధీర్ గుప్తా ఆడియో ప్రస్తుతం లీకైంది. ఇది రెండు వందల శాతం హత్యే అని, ఆ ఫోటోలను చూస్తుంటేనే తెలుస్తోందని కచ్చితంగా అది హత్యే అని సుధీర్ గుప్తా మాట్లాడిన ఆడియో లీకైంది. ప్రస్తుతం ఇది సోషల్ మీడియలో తెగ వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

      సుశాంత్ ఫ్యామిలీ లాయర్..

      సుశాంత్ ఫ్యామిలీ లాయర్..

      సుశాంత్ ఫ్యామిలీ లాయర్ వికాస్ సింగ్ మరోసారి ఫోరెన్సిక్ నివేదికను పున: పరిశీలించాలని అది తప్పుడు రిపోర్ట్ అని అయినా సుశాంత్ పోస్ట్ మార్టం కూపర్ హాస్పిటల్ చేసిందని చెప్పుకొచ్చింది. మరో కొత్త ఫోరెన్సిక్ టీంను ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని సీబీఐని కోరాడు. బాడీ లేనప్పుడు ఎవరో చేసిన పోస్ట్ మార్టం మీద ఏయిమ్స్ అధికారులు ఎలా రిపోర్ట్ ఇస్తారని ప్రశ్నించాడు. కూపర్ హాస్పిటల్ కనీసం సుశాంత్ ఏ సమయంలో చనిపోయి ఉంటాడో కూడా పేర్కొనలేదని అన్నాడు.

      వెంటనే అరెస్ట్..

      వెంటనే అరెస్ట్..

      అయితే ప్రస్తుతం సుధీర్ గుప్తా ఆడియో లీక్ అవ్వడం, అందులో ఒకలా రిపోర్టులో ఒకలా పేర్కొనడంతో ఆయనపై అందరూ ఆగ్రహంగా ఉన్నారు. ముందుగా అతన్ని అరెస్ట్ చేయాలి, అతనికి నార్కోటెస్ట్ చేయాలి, అప్పుడు నిజాలు బయటకు వస్తాయని నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు.

      English summary
      AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta Audio Leaked About Sushant Singh Rajput death mystery, Lawyer Vikas Singh claimed Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulation and not suicide. He tweeted that Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide
      Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 14:46 [IST]
