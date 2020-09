దేవుడిచ్చిన ఆ స్వరం మూగబోయింది.. ఎస్పీబీపై అమితాబ్ ఎమోషనల్

English summary

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute To SP BalaSubrahmanyam Demise, In the middle of the work schedule, the mind works at a tangent that brings emotion for the departed – SP Balasubrahmanyam, the God gifted voice gone silent .. and day on day the very special have left us for the heavens .. and as they would often say ‘to a better place’ .. the pandemic claims yet another gem .. the voice of great divinity and soul..