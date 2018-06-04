 »   »  ప్రమాదం: ముగ్గురు మీదకు కారు ఎక్కించిన ప్రముఖ నటుడికి కూతురు!

English summary

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday met with an accident in Dehradun while shooting for her debut film Student Of The Year. "Ananya had to drive a car for one of the scenes. She's a good driver, but something went wrong and she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, The team had taken proper precautions before the scene. All the safety gears were in place and nothing happened to Ananya. She didn't even get a scratch," a source close to the film was quoted as saying by DNA.