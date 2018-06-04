 »   »  ప్రమాదం: ముగ్గురు మీదకు కారు ఎక్కించిన ప్రముఖ నటుడికి కూతురు!

ప్రమాదం: ముగ్గురు మీదకు కారు ఎక్కించిన ప్రముఖ నటుడికి కూతురు!

    బాలీవుడ్ మూవీ 'స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ 2' మూవీ షూటింగులో కారు ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ డెహ్రడూన్‌లో జరుగుతుండగా ఈ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకున్నట్లు సమాచారం. హీరోయిన్ అనన్య కారు నడిపే సీన్ చిత్రీకరిస్తుండగా ప్రమాదవశాత్తు అదుపు తప్పడంతో... ముగ్గురు మీదకు వాహనం ఎక్కేసిందని, ఈ ఘటనలో వారు గాయపడ్డారని, అనన్య ఎలాంటి గాయాలు కాకుండా బయట పడిందని తెలుస్తోంది. ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు చుంకీ పాండే కూతురైన అనన్య ఈ సినిమా ద్వారా హీరోయిన్‌గా తెరంగ్రేటం చేస్తోంది.

    కంట్రోల్ తప్పడంతోనే ఇలా...

    కంట్రోల్ తప్పడంతోనే ఇలా...

    అనన్యకు కారు డ్రైవింగ్ చాలా‌గా వచ్చని, అయితే అనుకోకుండా వాహనం కంట్రోల్ తప్పడంతోనే ఇలా జరిగిందని, ఆందోళన పడాల్సిన అవసరం ఏమీ లేదని చిత్ర యూనిట్ చెబుతోందని, అనన్యకు ఎలాంటి గాయాలు కాలేదని తెలిపారని బాలీవుడ్ వెబ్ సైట్లో వార్తలు వచ్చాయి.

    అనన్యను కవర్ చేసే ప్రయత్నం

    అనన్యను కవర్ చేసే ప్రయత్నం

    ఈ ప్రమాద ఘటనను గోప్యంగా ఉంచేందుకు చిత్ర యూనిట్ ప్రయత్నిస్తోంది. ప్రమాదానికి గురైన వ్యక్తులు వివరాలు బయటకు రానీయడం లేదని సమాచారం. అయితే వారికి స్వల్ప గాయాలు మాత్రమే అయ్యాయని, ఆందోళన చెందే స్థాయి ప్రమాదం కాదని వార్తలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి.

    స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ 2

    స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ 2

    2012లో వచ్చిన ‘స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్' మూవీ మంచి విజయం సాధించడంతో దానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా ‘స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ 2' రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్, అనన్య పాండే, తారా సుతారియా హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. పునీత్ మల్హోత్రా దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి కరణ్ జోహార్ నిర్మాత.

    నవంబర్ రిలీజ్

    నవంబర్ రిలీజ్

    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ శర వేగంగా జరుగుతోంది. నవంబర్ 23న సినిమాను విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. హిట్ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్ కావడంతో ఈచిత్రంపై మంచి అంచనాలు ఉన్నాయి.

    Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday met with an accident in Dehradun while shooting for her debut film Student Of The Year. "Ananya had to drive a car for one of the scenes. She's a good driver, but something went wrong and she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, The team had taken proper precautions before the scene. All the safety gears were in place and nothing happened to Ananya. She didn't even get a scratch," a source close to the film was quoted as saying by DNA.
    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
