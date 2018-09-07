 »   » సొనాలి బింద్రే మరణించింది.. బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ట్వీట్! అసలేం జరిగిందంటే..

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam tweets 'Sonali Bendre, the actress who ruled Hindi and Marathi cinema and was dear to all, is no more'. Ram Kadam shared the message on social media and got royally trolled for spreading fake news. Actress Sonali Bendre suffering with Metastasis Cancer. It is defined as the spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body, away from the primary area of formation. This occurs through the lymph system or through blood, which then forms tumours in other parts. These newly-formed tumours are called secondary tumours.