      బచ్చన్ అభిమానులకు శుభవార్త.. కరోనాను జయించిన అభిషేక్

      బాలీవుడ్‌లో బచ్చన్ అభిమానులకు, ఫ్యామిలీకి సంతోషం కలిగించే వార్తను జూనియర్ బచ్చన్ షేర్ చేశారు. గత కొద్దిరోజుల క్రితం అమితాబ్, అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్‌తోపాటు ఐశ్వర్య, ఆరాధ్య బచ్చన్‌లకు కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్‌ అని తేలడంతో నానావతి హాస్పిటల్‌లో చేరి చికిత్స పొందుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. కొద్ది రోజుల క్రితం అమితాబ్, ఐశ్వర్య, ఆరాధ్య‌కు కరోనావైరస్ నెగిటివ్ అని రావడంతో హాస్పిటల్ నుంచి డిశ్చార్జి అయ్యారు.

      తాజాగా అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్‌కు కూడా కరోనావైరస్ నెటిగివ్ అని తేలడంతో తన ఆనందాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ప్రామిస్ అంటే ప్రామిసే.. ఈ మధ్నాహ్నం నాకు కరోనా నెగిటివ్ అని తేలింది. నేను కరోనాను జయిస్తానని చెప్పానుగా.. నా కోసం, నా ఫ్యామిలీ కోసం మీ అందరి ప్రార్థనలు ఫలించాయి. నేను కోలుకోవడానికి వెలకట్టలేని సేవలు చేసిన నానావతి హాస్పిటల్ వైద్యులు, నర్సులకు నా ధన్యవాదాలు. థ్యాంక్స్ అంటూ అభిషేక్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

      Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan tested Coronavirus positive

      అయితే మరోసారి అన్ని రకాల పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించిన తర్వాత అభిషేక్‌ బచ్చన్‌ను విడుదల చేసే అవకాశం ఉంది. శనివారం గానీ, ఆదివారం గానీ అభిషేక్ నానావతి నుంచి డిశ్చార్జి అయ్యే సూచనలు కనిపిస్తున్నాయి.

      ఇక కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే.. ఇటీవల తాను నటించిన మొదటి వెబ్ సిరీస్ బ్రీత్ 2 సిరీస్‌కు మంచి ఆదరణ లభిస్తున్నది. నిత్యమీనన్, అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ పాత్రలకు మంచి పేరు వచ్చింది.

      English summary
      Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan tested Coronavirus positive. On Saturday, Abhishek tweeted that, A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!
      Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
