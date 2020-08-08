బచ్చన్ అభిమానులకు శుభవార్త.. కరోనాను జయించిన అభిషేక్

amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan big b coronavirus bollywood అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ కరోనావైరస్ నానావతి హాస్పిటల్ బాలీవుడ్
English summary
Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan tested Coronavirus positive. On Saturday, Abhishek tweeted that, A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!
Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 15:33 [IST]