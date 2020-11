అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ ఇంట్లో డ్రగ్స్ దందా.. నివాసంపై మెరుపుదాడులు.. 11న విచారణకు సమన్లు

English summary

Bollywood Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Shabana Saeed arrested in Drug case by NCB. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house. on Sunday, seized large amount of drugs from the house. Apart from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now summoned the actor to appear before them. According to our sources, the actor has been asked to join the investigation on November 11.