ప్రముఖ నటుడి మృతి: కుళ్లిపోయిన స్థితిలో శవమై తేలాడు.. ఏం జరిగింది?

బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు మహేష్ ఆనంద్(57) శనివారం ముంబైలోని తన నివాసంలో శవమై కనిపించాడు. 1990ల్లో విలన్ పాత్రల్లో నటించిన పాపులర్ అయిన మహేష్ ఆనంద్ మరణం పలు అనుమానాలకు తావిస్తోంది. అయితే ఇది ఆత్మహత్యా? లేక మరేమైనా కారణాలున్నాయా? అనేది తెలియరాలేదు.
90వ దశకంలో వచ్చిన షెహన్షా, మజ్బూర్, స్వర్గ్, తానేదార్, విశ్వాత్మ, గుమ్రా, బేతాజ్ బాద్షా, విజేత, కురుక్షేత్ర లాంటి చిత్రాల్లో నటించిన ఆయన... దాదాపు 18 సంవత్సరాల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత గత నెలలో గోవిందా నటించిన 'రంగీలా రాజా' మూవీలో కనిపించారు.
కుళ్లిపోయిన స్థితిలో
ముంబై మీడియా కథనాల ప్రకారం మహేష్ ఆనంద్కు విపరీతంగా మద్యం సేవించే అలవాటు ఉందని తెలుస్తోంది. పోలీసులు అతడి మృతదేహాన్ని కుళ్లిపోయిన స్థితిలో స్వాధీనం చేసుకుని పోస్ట్ మార్టమ్ నిమిత్తం సమీపంలోని ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించారు.
ముంబైలో ఒంటరి జీవితం..
మహేష్ ఆనంద్ భార్య మాస్కోలో ఉంటుండటంతో అతడు ముంబైలో ఒంటరిగా ఉంటున్నాడు. అయితే అతడి మరణానికి గల కారణాలు ఏమిటనేది తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. పోస్టుమార్టమ్ తర్వాత దీనిపై ఓ క్లారిటీ వస్తుందని పోలీసులు తెలిపారు.
ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బందులు
90వ దశకం తర్వాత సినిమా అవకాశాల తగ్గడంతో డబ్బు సంపాదించడం కోసం రెజ్లింగ్ మ్యాచ్లు ఆడానని, ఆర్థికంగా ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొన్నట్లు మహేష్ ఆనంద్ ఇటీవల మీడియా ఇంటర్వూలో వెల్లడించారు. 18 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత హీరోగా గోవిందా మూవీ ‘రంగీలా రాజా'లో అవకాశం దక్కింది. మళ్లీ అతడి కెరీర్ సాఫీగా సాగుతుందనుకునేలోపే మృత్యుఒడిలోకి వెళ్లిపోయాడు.
తెలుగు సినిమా కూడా...
కృష్ణ హీరోగా 1994లో వచ్చిన తెలుగు మూవీ ‘నెంబర్ వన్'లో మహష్ ఆనంద్ విలన్గా నటించారు. అందులో ఓ సీన్లో బ్రహ్మానందంతో పేపర్ను చింపించి మళ్లీ అతికించమని ఆర్డర్ వేసే సీన్ ప్రేక్షకులను నవ్విస్తుంది.
Bollywood actor Mahesh Anand was on Saturday found dead at his home in Mumbai, reports ANI. He was 57. Mahesh's body was found in a decomposed state at his residence in Andheri's Yaari Road, police said. Mahesh Anand essayed negative roles in a number of movies in the 1990s.
