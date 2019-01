ముక్కలుగా నరికేస్తాం.. రాఖీ సావంత్ ప్రియుడిపై దాడి.. కాళ్లు మొక్కినా వదల్లేదు (వీడియో)

English summary

Comedian Deepak Kalal's name is once again making it to headlines, but this time it's not because of Rakhi Sawant, who had announced her marriage to him back in November 2018. A video of Deepak Kalal being beaten up by the manager of Rapper Fazilpuria has made it to social media and it has gone viral now. In the viral video, a man named Deepak Nandal, along with his friends, can be seen beting up the India's Got Talent 8 fame comedian Deepak Kalal on the streets of Gurugram. Not just that, Nandal took his audacity to a whole new level by LIVE streaming the video of him bashing Kalal, on his Instagram page.