దీపిక పదుకోన్ మేనేజర్ ఇంట్లో భారీగా డ్రగ్స్ పట్టివేత.. మరోసారి సమన్లతో ఎన్సీబీ కొరడా!

English summary

Deepika to attend NCB probe on September 26th in drug case, Earlier, NCB to Issue summons to Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in Rhea Chakraborty Drug case. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, by NCB in drug links allegations. Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau of Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede said that, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned for investigation tomorrow