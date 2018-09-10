తెలుగు
దీపికా పదుకోన్ ఫైర్.. నీకెందుకు చెప్పాలి.. ప్రతీ క్షణం బాధలోనే..

    అందాల తార దీపికా పదుకొన్ పెళ్లి వార్త బాలీవుడ్ మీడియాలో ప్రముఖంగా వినిపిస్తున్నది. తాజాగా పెళ్లి గురించి మీడియా ప్రతినిధి అడిగిన ప్రశ్నకు దురుసుగా సమాధానం ఇచ్చింది. మహిళల మానసిక సమస్యలపై ముంబైలో జరిగిన ఓ కార్యక్రమానికి దీపిక హాజరైంది. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో రిపోర్టర్ పెళ్లి గురించి ప్రస్తావన తీసుకురావడంతో ఆమె ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే

    నీకెందుకు చెప్పాలని దీపిక ఆగ్రహం

    నీకెందుకు చెప్పాలని దీపిక ఆగ్రహం

    నా పెళ్లి గురించి నీవు అడిగిన ప్రశ్నకు సమాధానం ఇవ్వను. అది నా వ్యక్తిగత జీవితానికి సంబంధించిన తీవ్రమైన ప్రశ్న అది. ఇలాంటి కార్యక్రమంలో అలాంటి ప్రశ్న అడుగుతావా అని గట్టిగా మందలించింది. దాంతో రిపోర్టర్లు, కార్యక్రమ నిర్వాహకులు షాక్ తిన్నారట.

    డిప్రెషన్‌కు గురైన దీపిక పదుకోన్

    డిప్రెషన్‌కు గురైన దీపిక పదుకోన్

    మహిళలు సాధారణంగా ఎక్కువ గిల్టీగా ఫీలవుతుంటారు. జీవితంలో మహిళలు పలు రకాల బాధ్యతలను, భూమికను నిర్వహిస్తుంటారు. అలాంటి సమయాల్లో మహిళలు మానసిక క్షోభకు గురికాకుండా తమకు తాము నిగ్రహం, ఆత్మవిశ్వాసంతో ఉండాలి అని దీపిక వెల్లడించారు. కొద్దికాలం క్రితం దీపికా మానసిక రుగ్మత (డిప్రెషన్)కు గురైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ప్రతీక్షణం ఒకరికోసం ఆరాటం

    ప్రతీక్షణం ఒకరికోసం ఆరాటం

    మహిళలు షాపింగ్‌కు వెళ్లినా, లేదా బ్యూటీ పార్లర్‌కు వెళ్లినా గానీ ఇంటి గురించి ఆలోచిస్తూ ఉంటుంది. స్కూల్ నుంచి పిల్లలను తీసుకురావాలి అని, లేదా నా భర్త ఇంటికి వస్తాడు.. అతడికి ఏదైనా తయారు చేయాలని ఆలోచిస్తుంటుంది. ప్రతీ క్షణం ఒకరి కోసం బాధపడుతుంటుంది. అలాంటి ఆలోచనలకు కొంతసేపు బ్రేక్ చెప్పాలి అని సూచించారు.

    నవంబర్ 20న దీపిక, రణ్‌వీర్ పెళ్లి

    నవంబర్ 20న దీపిక, రణ్‌వీర్ పెళ్లి

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, దీపిక, రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్ గొత కొద్దికాలంగా అఫైర్‌లో ఉన్నారు. తమ ప్రేమను పెద్దలకు చెప్పి ఒప్పించి పెళ్లి చేసుకోనున్నారనే వార్త కొద్దిరోజులుగా వినిపిస్తున్నది. డెస్టినేషన్ మ్యారేజ్‌గా ఇటలీలో నవంబర్ 20న వీరిద్దరి వివాహం జరుగుతుంది అని ఓ వార్త వైరల్‌గా మారింది. విశాల్ భరద్వాజ్ రూపొందించే స్వప్పా దీదీ అనే చిత్రంలో దీపికా నటించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    Deepika Padukone serious over a reporter. He ask about her impending marriage with Ranveer Singh, and Deepika was quite annoyed. "I am certainly not answering this question... It's an extremely insensitive question to ask at an event like this," she said. Marriage expected that the two will have a private wedding in Italy on November 20.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:59 [IST]
