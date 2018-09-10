 »   »  దీపికా పదుకోన్ ఫైర్.. నీకెందుకు చెప్పాలి.. ప్రతీ క్షణం బాధలోనే..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
deepika padukone ranveer singh sapna didi vishal bhardwaj దీపికా పదుకోన్ రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ స్వప్న దీది విశాల్ భరద్వాజ్
English summary
Deepika Padukone serious over a reporter. He ask about her impending marriage with Ranveer Singh, and Deepika was quite annoyed. "I am certainly not answering this question... It's an extremely insensitive question to ask at an event like this," she said. Marriage expected that the two will have a private wedding in Italy on November 20.
Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:59 [IST]