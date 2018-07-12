తెలుగు
 »   » కత్రినా కైఫ్‌ను అవమానించిన ఫ్యాన్స్, రోడ్డు మీదే గొడవ... ఏం జరిగిందంటే?

కత్రినా కైఫ్‌ను అవమానించిన ఫ్యాన్స్, రోడ్డు మీదే గొడవ... ఏం జరిగిందంటే?

Posted By:
    సినిమా స్టార్లుగా మారిన తర్వాత సుఖాలతో పాటు కొన్ని కష్టాలు కూడా ఉంటాయి. తమను ఆకాశానికెత్తేసిన అభిమానులే... ఒక్కోసారి నిర్దాక్షిణ్యంగా కిందకు దించేస్తారు, నోటికొచ్చినట్లు మాట్లాడి అవమానిస్తారు. తాజాగా కత్రినా కైఫ్‌కు ఇలాంటి అనుభవమే ఎదురైంది. 'దబాంగ్ టూర్'‌లో భాగంగా కెనడాలో పర్యటిస్తున్న కత్రినా వాంకోవర్‌లో అభిమానులు ప్రవర్తించిన తీరుతో హర్ట్ అయింది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది.

    కత్రినాను అవమానించిన అభిమానులు

    కత్రినాను అవమానించిన అభిమానులు

    వాంకోవర్‌లో తన ప్రదర్శన ముగిసన అనంతరం కత్రినా కైఫ్ హోటల్‌ రూంకు బయలుదేరుతుండగా కొందరు అభిమానులు సెల్ఫీల కోసం బయట వెయిట్ చేస్తున్నారు. వారిని కత్రినా కైఫ్ పట్టించుకోకుండా వెళ్లిపోతుండటంతో..... నీతో మేము ఫోటోలు దిగాలనుకోవడం లేదు, సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ కోసమే మేము ఎదురు చూస్తున్నాం అంటూ ఎగతాళి చేస్తూ అవమానించారు.

    ఆగ్రహానికి గురైన కత్రినా

    ఆగ్రహానికి గురైన కత్రినా

    తనను ఎగతాళి చేస్తున్నట్లుగా మాట్లాడటంతో కత్రినాకు కోపం వచ్చింది. తనపై కామెంట్స్‌ చేసిన యువతిని ఉద్దేశిస్తూ ‘ఎందుకు ఇలా చేస్తునక్నారు. ప్రదర్శన ముగిశాక మేము అలసిపోయామనే విషయం మీకు ఎందుకు అర్థం చేసుకోరు?' అంటూ వారికి కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చింది.

    కత్రినాతో వాదనకు దిగిన యువతి

    కత్రినాతో వాదనకు దిగిన యువతి

    కత్రినా కౌంటర్ ఇవ్వడంతో సదరు యువతి కూడా ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గకుండా రెచ్చిపోయింది. పెద్ద గొప్ప నటిగా ఫీలవ్వకు, నీ కోసం గంటల తరబడి వెయిట్ చేస్తున్న అభిమానులతో ఎలా మసులుకోవాలో తెలుసుకో? అంటూ రివర్స్ కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ గొడవను పెద్దగా చేయడం ఇష్టం లేక చివరకు అభిమానులతో సెల్ఫీలకు ఫోజులు ఇచ్చింది.

    వీడియో వైరల్

    కత్రినాకు, అభిమానులకు మధ్య జరిగిన ఈ వాదనకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది.

    కత్రిన కైఫ్

    English summary
    Stardom comes with a fair share of pros and cons and noone knows it better than our Bollywood superstars! Recently, Katrina Kaif wrapped up the Da-bangg tour and things went a little embarrassing when the actress faced the wrath of fans, waiting for the celebs to take a selfie! It all started after Katrina Kaif was done & dusted with her show in Vancouver, and while coming out of her hotel, she saw few fans gathered outside the venue.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 20:27 [IST]
