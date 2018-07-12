English summary

Stardom comes with a fair share of pros and cons and noone knows it better than our Bollywood superstars! Recently, Katrina Kaif wrapped up the Da-bangg tour and things went a little embarrassing when the actress faced the wrath of fans, waiting for the celebs to take a selfie! It all started after Katrina Kaif was done & dusted with her show in Vancouver, and while coming out of her hotel, she saw few fans gathered outside the venue.