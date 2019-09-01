తెలుగు
    గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకల్లో సినీ తారలు, ఈ సారి కూడా అదే ఉత్సాహంతో...

    గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకలు దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా సోమవారం ప్రారంభం కాబోతున్నాయి. మనలో చాలా మందిలాగే, బాలీవుడ్ తారలు కూడా తమ ఇళ్లలో వినాయక చవితి వేడుకను ప్రతి ఏటా క్రమం తప్పకుండా జరుపుకుంటున్నారు. గతేడాది పలువురు సినీ స్టార్స్ భక్తి శ్రద్దలతో వేడుకలు నిర్వహించి వైభవంగా నిమజ్జన వేడుకలు సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ సారి కూడా అదే ఉత్సాహంతో చవితి వేడుకలు జరుగబోతున్నాయి.

    2018లో సాహో హీరోయిన్ శ్రద్ధా కపూర్‌తో పాటు శిల్పా శెట్టి, గోవింద, సునీల్ శెట్టి తదితర బాలీవుడ్ తారలు గణేష్ ఉత్సవాల్లో చేసిన సందడికి సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలపై ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం.

    శిల్పా శెట్టి, ఆమె భర్త గణపతికి స్వాగతం పలుకుతూ

    శిల్పా శెట్టి, ఆమె భర్త గణపతికి స్వాగతం పలుకుతూ

    గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకలను శిల్ప శెట్టి ప్రతి ఏడాది క్రమం తప్పకుండా నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. గత సంవత్సరం కూడా ఆమె తన భర్త రాజ్ కుంద్రాతో కలిసి డప్పువాయిద్యాల మధ్య విగ్రహాన్ని ఇంటికి తీసుకువచ్చారు.

    మూడు తరాలు కలిసి గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకల్లో

    మూడు తరాలు కలిసి గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకల్లో

    విఘ్నేశ్వరుడికి ఇంటి వద్ద పూజలు చేసిన తరువాత జీతేంద్ర, తుషార్ కపూర్, లక్ష్య కపూర్‌లు కలిసి ఇలా ఫోటోలకు ఫోజులు ఇచ్చారు.

    గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకల్లో గోవింద కుటుంబం

    గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకల్లో గోవింద కుటుంబం

    గతేడాది తమ ఇంట్లో గణపతి బప్పాను ప్రతిష్టించిన అనంతరం నటుడు గోవింద, అతని భార్య సునీతా అహుజా, కుమార్తె టీనా అహుజా ఇలా ఫోటోలకు ఫోజులు ఇచ్చారు.

    గణేష్ వేడుకల్లో జాయిన్ అయిన జాన్ అబ్రహం

    గణేష్ వేడుకల్లో జాయిన్ అయిన జాన్ అబ్రహం

    గతేడాది గణేష్ చతుర్థి సందర్భంగా సునీల్ శెట్టి, ఆయన కుమార్తె అతియా శెట్టిలో కలిసి ప్రముఖ నటుడు జాన్ అబ్రహం కూడా వేడుకల్లో జాయిన్ అయ్యారు.

    'సుయి ధాగా' ప్రమోషన్ల సందర్భంగా అనుష్క

    ‘సుయి ధాగా’ ప్రమోషన్ల సందర్భంగా అనుష్క

    అనుష్క శర్మ గతేడాది ఈ పండుగను వైభవంగా జరుపుకున్నారు. ఆమె నటించిన ‘సుయి ధాగా' ప్రమోషన్లలో పాల్గొంటూనే గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుక సెలబ్రేట్ చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆమెతో కలిసి వరుణ్ ధావన్ కూడా నటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    శ్రద్ధా కపూర్

    శ్రద్ధా కపూర్

    సాహో మూవీ హీరోయిన్ శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ గతేడాది తన ఇంట్లో గణపతి పూజ అనంతరం ఇలా ఫోటోలకు ఫోజులిచ్చారు. ఈ సారి కూడా శ్రద్ధా కపూర్ భక్తి శ్రద్ధలతో గణపతిని పూజించబోతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. Like many of us, Bollywood stars too hold their own mini celebrations of the festival in their homes. While we gear up to bring Lord Ganapati home, check out some of the celebrities who welcomed him home with pomp and spectacle last year. From Shilpa Shetty to Shraddha Kapoor, these stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi joyously in 2018.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
