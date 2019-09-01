గణేష్ చతుర్థి వేడుకల్లో సినీ తారలు, ఈ సారి కూడా అదే ఉత్సాహంతో...

English summary

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. Like many of us, Bollywood stars too hold their own mini celebrations of the festival in their homes. While we gear up to bring Lord Ganapati home, check out some of the celebrities who welcomed him home with pomp and spectacle last year. From Shilpa Shetty to Shraddha Kapoor, these stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi joyously in 2018.