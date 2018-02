 »   » సెక్స్ ఆఫర్ చేస్తారు, రాత్రి వెళ్లి గడుపుతారు: లేడీ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ సంచలనం!

English summary

"I think there are Harvey Weinsteins in Bollywood, but there is probably an equal number of Harvey Weinsteins on the other side of the story, but people do not want to talk about that part. Yes, there are people in power like producers who use their power to take advantage of people, but at the same time there are people on the other side, like an actor or others who need the job, would also use their sexuality to get things done. Therefore, I believe that predators should not be put in a box based on power. It is always not true that the person who does not have power is the victim.” Ekta Kapoor