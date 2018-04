 »   » హృతిక్ రోషన్ ఎలక్ట్రిఫయింగ్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్, టీఆర్పీ రేటింగ్స్ అదుర్స్!

English summary

Superstar Hrithik Roshan not only stole the show with his stellar performance at the opening ceremony of IPL but his performance also became the high point of the ceremony. One of the best performers in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan treated a live audience after a long time and the performance proves the wait was worth it. Taking the opening ceremony notches higher with his power-packed performance, Hrithik Roshan's performance recorded the highest TRP.