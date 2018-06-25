 »   » శ్రీదేవిని తలచుకొని బోని కపూర్ కంటతడి.. ఐఫాలో ఉద్వేగం!

శ్రీదేవిని తలచుకొని బోని కపూర్ కంటతడి.. ఐఫాలో ఉద్వేగం!

    అందాల నటి శ్రీదేవి ఇకలేరనే వార్త జీర్ణించుకోవడం చాలా కష్టమైన పనే. అభిమానులను, సన్నిహితులను శోకసంద్రంలో ముంచి తిరిగిరాని లోకాలకు వెళ్లిన శ్రీదేవి ఇంకా మన మధ్యలోనే ఉన్నారనే ఫీలింగ్ కలుగుతుంటుంది. ఆమె లేరనే విషయం గుర్తుకు వస్తే కంటతడి పెట్టుకోవడం సహజం. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితి భర్త బోనికపూర్, మరిది అనిల్‌ కపూర్‌కు ఇటీవల జరిగిన ఐఫా అవార్డుల్లో ఎదురైంది. ఫిబ్రవరి 24న దుబాయ్‌లోని ఓ హోటల్‌లో ప్రమాదవశాత్తూ మృత్యువాత పడిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    ఆదివారం బ్యాంకాక్‌లో 19వ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఇండియన్ ఫిల్మ్ అకాడమీ (ఐఫా)ల కార్యక్రమం జరిగింది. అంగరంగ వైభవంగా జరిగిన ఈ వేడుకలో శ్రీదేవికి ఉత్తమ నటి అవార్డు లభించింది. 2017లో రిలీజైన మామ్ చిత్రంలో నటనకుగానూ మరణాంతరం ఈ అవార్డును ప్రదానం చేశారు.

    ఐఫా ఉత్తమ నటి అవార్డును స్వీకరించే సమయంలో భర్త బోనికపూర్ ఉద్వేగానికి లోనై కంటతడి పెట్టారు. జీవితంలో ప్రతీ క్షణం ఆమెను మిస్ అవుతున్నాను అని అన్నారు. వెంటనే తన సోదరుడు అనిల్, కుమారుడు అర్జున్ వేదికపైకి వచ్చి తోడుగా నిలిచారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా బోని కళ్ల నుంచి నీళ్లు కారడం అతిథులను ఉద్వేగానికి గురయ్యారు.

    ఐదు దశాబ్దాల కాలంలో తెలుగు, తమిళ, హిందీ, మలయాళ, కన్నడ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో 300పైగా చిత్రాల్లో శ్రీదేవి నటించి మెప్పించారు. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ఆమెకు 2013లో పద్మశ్రీ అవార్డును అందజేశారు. సీఎన్ఎన్ ఐబీఎన్ నిర్వహించిన సర్వేలో 100లో అద్భుతమైన నటి అనే టైటిల్‌ను శ్రీదేవి గెలుచుకొన్నారు.

    శ్రీదేవి కుమార్తె జాహ్నవి కపూర్ నటించిన దడ్కన్ చిత్రం విడుదలకు సిద్దమవుతున్నది. జూలై 20న ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది. తన కుమార్తె జాహ్నవిని తెరపైన చూడాలని శ్రీదేవి ముచ్చటపడేవారని ఆమె సన్నిహితులు చెప్పుకొంటారు. ఆ కోరిక తీరుకుండానే శ్రీదేవి ఈ లోకానికి దూరమయ్యారు.

    It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as he accepted the Best Actress award on behalf of his late wife and legendary actor Sridevi at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor conforted their brother and father Boney Kapoor on the stage of IIFA Awards on Sunday as he accepted the Best Actress award on his wife’s behalf.
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 17:23 [IST]
