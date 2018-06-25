 »   » శ్రీదేవిని తలచుకొని బోని కపూర్ కంటతడి.. ఐఫాలో ఉద్వేగం!

English summary

It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as he accepted the Best Actress award on behalf of his late wife and legendary actor Sridevi at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor conforted their brother and father Boney Kapoor on the stage of IIFA Awards on Sunday as he accepted the Best Actress award on his wife’s behalf.