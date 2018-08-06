తెలుగు
 »   » అలియాభట్ సినిమాలకు గుడ్‌బై?.. ఫ్యాన్ అడిగిన ప్రశ్నకు షాకింగ్ జవాబు!

    బాలీవుడ్ హీరో రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్‌తో అలియాభట్ అఫైర్ ముదిరి పాకానపడుతున్నది. ఇటీవల సోషల్ మీడియాలో తన స్టాటస్‌ను సింగిల్ నుంచి కమిటెడ్‌కు మార్చడం అనేక అనుమానాలు దారి తీసింది. ఆయన్ ముఖర్జీ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న బ్రహ్మస్ర్త చిత్రంలో వీరిద్దరూ కలిసి నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రంల యూరప్‌లోని బల్గేరియా, తదితర ప్రాంతాల్లో షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్నది. ఈ సందర్భంగా వీరి పెళ్లి, అలియా కెరీర్ గురించి అనేక రూమర్లు మీడియాలో చెలరేగుతున్నాయి? ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అలియా ఏమని స్పందించారంటే..

    రణ్‌బీర్‌తో జోరుగా డేటింగ్

    గతంలో అలియా, రణ్‌బీర్ డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్నట్టు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. కానీ బ్రహ్మస్త్ర షూటింగ్‌లో కలిసి పనిచేయడం వారిద్దరి మరింత దగ్గరకు తీసింది. ఎవరూ విడదీయలేరనే విధంగా ఈ ప్రేమపక్షులు కలిసిపోయారు.

    2020 కంటే ముందే పెళ్లి

    అలియా, రణ్‌బీర్ పెళ్లి త్వరలోనే జరుగనున్నదనే విషయం మీడియాలో హల్‌చల్ రేపుతున్నది. వాస్తవంగా వారిద్దరూ 2020 తర్వాతే పెళ్లి చేసుకొనే అవకాశం ఉంది అని కొందరు క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు. కానీ ఇప్పుడు వారిద్దరూ అందరి ఊహాగానాలకు తెరదించుతూ రణ్‌బీర్, అలియా పెళ్లి రేపో, మాపో అనే విధంగా మారింది.

    పెళ్లి తేదీలు ఖరారు..

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో పెళ్లి వార్తలపై రూమర్లు బలంగా మారుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో రణ్‌బీర్, అలియా భట్ పెళ్లి తేదీలను మీడియా ఖారారు చేసేస్తున్నది. అంతేకాకుండా అలియా భట్ పెళ్లి తర్వాత యాక్టింగ్‌కు గుడ్‌బై చెప్పనున్నారనే వార్త విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారమవుతున్నది.

    అప్పటి వరకు నటిస్తా

    అలియాభట్ నటనకు స్వస్తి చెప్పబోతున్నారనే వార్తల నేపథ్యంలో ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఆమెను ఓ నెటిజన్ ఓ ప్రశ్న అడిగాడు. మీరు యాక్టింగ్ గుడ్‌బై చెప్పబోతున్నారనే వార్త వినిపిస్తున్నది. మీ సమాధానం ఏమిటీ అని అడిగారు. అందుకు సమాధానంగా.. పెళ్లైనంత మాత్రాన నేను యాక్టింగ్ గుడ్‌బై చెప్పను. నాకు ఎప్పటి వరకు నటించాలి అనిపిస్తే అప్పటి వరకు నటిస్తాను అని అలియా జవాబు ఇచ్చింది.

    English summary
    Alia Butt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is hot in the industry. During 'Ask me anything' session on Alia Butt's Instagram. Alia was asked by a fan if she will give up on acting after marriage? The 25-year-old actress replied, "There's no need to give up anything but ur status. I shall act and as long as I can. (sic)"
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 19:52 [IST]
