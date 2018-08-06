Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Alia Butt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is hot in the industry. During 'Ask me anything' session on Alia Butt's Instagram. Alia was asked by a fan if she will give up on acting after marriage? The 25-year-old actress replied, "There's no need to give up anything but ur status. I shall act and as long as I can. (sic)"
Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 19:52 [IST]