SLAYING LIKE ALWAYS!🖤THANK YOU SOO MUCH FOR DHADAK! IT WILL ALWAYS BE CLOSE TO MY HEART! I LOVE YOU JANHVI DI AND ISHAAN BHAI! ALL THE BEST FOR THE FUTURE! BTW, DO YOU REMEMBER ME? I HOPE SO, I'M THAT CRAZY HOOMAN WHO SENT ALL THOSE CRAZY REPLIES ON DHARMA'S AND ZEE'S LIVE!😂💕 . . #JanhviKapoor #IshaanKhatter #JanhviandIshaan #ChuskaaurChuski #Filmfare #PureBliss #Happiness #Dahdak

A post shared by Chuska Chuski (@chuskaaurchuski) on Jul 25, 2018 at 5:11am PDT