 »   » ఫోటోస్ వైరల్: బాలీవుడ్ ఫ్యూచర్ క్వీన్ జాహ్నవి కపూర్...

Janhvi Kapoor may be the next big thing in Bollywood and fashion designer Prabal Gurung has given his seal of approval to that thought. The popular designer met Janhvi on Wednesday and decreed her the one upcoming actor to look out for. “Guess who stopped by the showroom? The Future!! Y’all remember this name #JanhviKapoor. Janhvi wish you all the happiness, joy and success. May you reach for the moon with your feet always on the ground. Rooting for you. With love xPG. #Bollywood,” he wrote on Twitter. Janhvi was also ecstatic about meeting him. “Felt like home meeting Prabal Gurung (can we please appreciate how cool I felt saying that),” she posted on her Instagram story.